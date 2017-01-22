Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to admit what she knew about the misfiring of an unarmed Trident missile, three weeks before a parliamentary vote on whether to renew Britain’s flagship nuclear deterrent system.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the incident a "pretty catastrophic error" telling Sky News: "We understand the Prime Minister chose not to inform Parliament, and instead it came out through the media.

“It's a pretty catastrophic error when a missile goes in the wrong direction and while it wasn't armed, goodness knows what the consequences of that could have been."

The Labour leader repeated his longstanding belief that the country should commit to nuclear disarmament.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "This is a hugely serious issue. There should be full disclosure of what happened, who knew what/when, and why House of Commons wasn't told.”

A number of MPs have said Defence Secretary Michael Fallon should make a statement to the commons on the incident on Monday.

On the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, the Prime Minister refused to answer four separate questions on whether she knew about the incident prior to the parliamentary vote.

She said: "I have absolute faith in our Trident missiles. It was about whether or not we should renew Trident, whether we should look to the future and have a replacement Trident.

"I think we should defend our country, I think we should play our role in NATO with an independent nuclear deterrent. Jeremy Corbyn thinks differently."