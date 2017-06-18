David Lammy has accused the government of failing to provide adequate support for Grenfell Tower victims and argued the dearth of provision shares parallels with Victorian England.

The Labour MP for Tottenham said charities were being forced to plug the gap created by insufficient and incompetent local government support in the wake of the horrific fire which is now believed to have killed at least 58 people. The council of Kensington and Chelsea is said to be giving survivors just £10 when they arrive in hotels and failing to channel donations into proper on the ground help.

Launching into a scathing attack on Theresa May’s government on Peston on Sunday, Mr Lammy said: “I met people yesterday who had been given £10. They have lost everything”.

“Why are we behaving like this is Victorian England, where charity steps in, people step in, but we don’t have local government able to co-ordinate.”

“Let me say, we know how to do this. We did it after the riots, we do it after floods. You have got to ask why these people in Kensington and Chelsea are not getting it. What’s different to them than exists in the rest of the country? It’s an outrage, it’s a scandal, it’s appalling.”

In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire







45 show all In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire























































































1/45 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance PA

2/45 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

3/45 'Theresa May Stay Away' message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX

4/45 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty

5/45 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

6/45 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP

7/45 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images

8/45 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA

9/45 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images

10/45 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP

11/45 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP

12/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

13/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement's Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

14/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA

15/45 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

16/45 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

17/45 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images

18/45 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

19/45 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

20/45 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX

21/45 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

22/45 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

23/45 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire

24/45 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

25/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

26/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

27/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

28/45 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

29/45 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

30/45 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

31/45 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

32/45 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

33/45 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

34/45 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

35/45 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

36/45 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty

37/45 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall

38/45 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

39/45 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett

40/45 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP

41/45 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

42/45 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA

43/45 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

44/45 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

45/45 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

The council has received continued criticism for their response to the fire. There is said to be a complete lack of coordination from both the government and the council, with local residents' association representatives saying some families are still sleeping on floors in local centres four days after the deadly inferno. What’s more, a volunteer helping with relief efforts said the council has yet to respond to more than 130 offers to rehouse people who were forced to flee the burning building.

Nisha Parti, a film producer who has been a leading volunteer, said: “Kensington and Chelsea are giving ten pounds to the survivors when they go to the hotels – a tenner – there is money pouring in from all these amazing volunteers. We can’t get access to this money.”

As Londoner’s grief has turned into anger and protests have erupted, Mr Lammy has remained one of the most openly critical and damning politicians to respond to the devastating fire which ravaged the 24-storey west London tower block in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The politician first spoke out to say a “dear friend” who lived in the burning building was missing. Khadija Saye, a 24-year-old photographer who was a mentee of the MP’s wife, has now been confirmed dead.

Mr Lammy broke down in tears while talking about her death in an interview. Ms Saye shared a 20th-floor flat with her Gambian mother Mary Mendy who is still missing in the blaze.

“My friend who lost her life was a talented artist, but she was a young, black woman making her way in this country and she absolutely had no power, or locus, or agency. She had not yet achieved that in her life,” he said.

“She’d done amazing things: gone to university, the best in her life. But she’s died with her mother on the 22nd floor of a building. And it breaks my heart that that’s happening in Britain in 2017. Breaks my heart.

“This is a tale of two cities. This is what Dickens was writing about in the century before last, and it’s still here in 2017.”

.@DavidLammy becomes tearful when remembering Khadija Saye, a friend lost in the Grenfell Tower fire. pic.twitter.com/OJdJA5FYSY — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 16, 2017

Mr Lammy has called on Theresa May and the Metropolitan Police to immediately seize all pertinent Grenfell Tower documents.

The politician explained that after speaking to residents, he had become aware fear of a cover-up is rising, and it is imperative the Prime Minister and investigators ensure all relevant documents are safeguarded.

"Within the community, trust in the authorities is falling through the floor and a suspicion of a cover-up is rising,” he said.

"The Prime Minister needs to act immediately to ensure that all evidence is protected so that everyone culpable for what happened at Grenfell Tower is held to account and feels the full force of the law.

"We need urgent action now to make sure that all records and documents relating to the refurbishment and management of Grenfell Tower are protected."

He argued that justice can only be achieved if all records - emails, minutes of meetings, correspondence with contractors, safety assessments, specifications and reports - are kept safe.

"When the truth comes out about this tragedy we may find that there is blood on the hands of a number of organisations,” he added. "At this stage, it is my grave concern that the families of Grenfell Tower will not get justice if documents are being quietly destroyed and shredded and emails are being deleted."

While police hold the power to seize all documents, Section 35 of the Public Inquiry Act which turns the destruction of any documents into a criminal offence, does not apply until a chairman is appointed and the terms of reference are established.

Police say 58 people are still missing after the devastating inferno and are presumed dead. Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police warned the death toll could increase yet further.

At 58 casualties, it would make the Grenfell Tower blaze the deadliest in the capital since World War II.