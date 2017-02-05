Diane Abbott should resign if she is unable to be "part of the team" and support Jeremy Corbyn over Brexit, one of the party's MPs has claimed

Caroline Flint, a centrist Labour backbencher, mocked the Shadow Home Secretary for having "Brexit flu" after Ms Abbott missed last week’s crucial Article 50 vote in Parliament having gone home early and saying she had a migraine

Ms Flint told ITV’s Peston on Sunday: “We used to have man flu, we now have Brexit flu that Diane has created.”

The former Shadow Energy and Climate Change Secretary said Ms Abbott should resign if she is unable to support Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit.

“It’s about being part of a team and I think [Ms Abbott] holds one of the most important portfolios within a shadow cabinet [or] cabinet”, she said.

“If she can’t support the leader on this then she should go.”

Ms Abbott angered colleagues after missing the crucial vote, despite some MPs with cancer having travelled hundreds of miles to take part.

She said she had gone home early after suffering a bad migraine and having told Mr Corbyn’s office she was leaving. Critics pointed out she had been well enough to speak in another parliamentary debate just three hours earlier, and was tweeting shortly before the Article 50 vote.

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Media reports suggest Ms Abbott is expected to follow the party line when the European Union Bill returns to Parliament on Monday, although allies have not been able to confirm her intentions.

It is unlikely to quell the anger of her colleagues, some of whom are openly calling for her to resign.

John Mann, the MP for Bassett Law, told BBC News: “We have some very, very ill people who turned up to parliament to vote yesterday who are so sick they cannot carry on with their work as MPs. They voted and [Ms Abbott] gave herself a sick note at 5pm.

“We all know what is going on here. She bottled the vote. It is cowardice. You don’t abstain on the big votes. It is embarrassing to see that. She ought to give an apology to the Labour party for doing so. That is not leadership, that’s cowardice.

“Hiding away from big votes is not the way we should be doing things. And she should have been in with me and Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell in voting the Labour line. She wasn’t, and that’s not very clever.”

But Labour's former deputy leader, Harriet Harman, defended Ms Abbott. She told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "She said she was ill and unable to vote and I think you just have to accept that.

"Diane had actually been on TV saying she was going to vote for Article 50 so she had already taken the flak on it, so I’m just assuming that she didn’t vote because she wasn’t well.