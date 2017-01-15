Donald Trump has pledged to move “very quickly” in securing a trade agreement with Britain after Brexit and predicted that leaving the European Union would be a “great thing” for the UK.

In an interview published in The Times with Michael Gove, the former Justice Secretary and prominent Leave campaigner, the President-elect suggested the fall in the value of the pound was “great” because “business is unbelievable in a lot of parts in the UK”.

“I think Brexit is going to be a great thing,” he added. “I thought the UK was so smart in getting out.”

His comments came as sterling fell 1.5 per cent against the US dollar, to its lowest levels since October amid speculation Theresa May is preparing to announce she is willing to leave the EU’s tariff-free market in a major speech at Lancaster House on Tuesday.

When asked whether he would move quickly on a potential trade deal once Britain has left the EU, Mr Trump, who is set to be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, said: “Absolutley. Very quickly. I’m a big fan of the UK we’re gonna work very hard to get it done quickly and done properly. Good for both sides.”

CIA Director John Brennan has stern warning for Donald Trump

Mr Trump, however, dodged a question on whether Britain would be at the “front of the queue” for a trade deal – a reference to Barack Obama’s “back of the queue” intervention during the EU referendum campaign.

In late 2016, two of Ms May’s most senior aides, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, travelled to Washington to meet some of the President-elect’s closest aides. When the secret mission by the Prime Minister’s joint chiefs-of-staff was made public earlier this month, a Government source said it was part of the process leading towards the Prime Minister’s first visit in the spring.

Mr Trump told The Times: “ I will be meeting with [Theresa May] – in fact if you want you can see the letter, wherever the letter is, she just sent it. She’s requesting a meeting and we’ll have a meeting right after I get into the White House and... we’re gonna get something done very quickly.”

Sir Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the US, has previously suggested the so-called special relationship will continue and that the two leaders will “build on the legacy” of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

The interview also comes after a poll by ComRes for The Independent suggested up to half the British public believe the Prime Minister should pursue a close relationship with the incoming President because it is in Britain’s best interest to do so. The poll found that 49 per cent supported a close relationship, while 31 per cent thought it would be better for Downing Street to turn its back on the new American administration. The other 20 per cent said they didn’t know.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

In the hour-long interview with Mr Gove, who rejoined The Times as a columnist last year after he was sacked by Ms May, the President-elect also revealed his mother’s admiration for Queen Elizabeth II. “Any time the Queen was on television, an event, my mother would be watching,” he added.

It makes Mr Gove the second British politician to have met with Mr Trump since his victory over Hillary Clinton in the American elections last year. Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader, met the billionaire business mogul at Trump Towers in New York shortly after his electoral victory.

Elsewhere in the interview the President-elect also spoke of his belief that the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, had made an error when she opened Germany’s doors to migrants. “I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals,” he said.