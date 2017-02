MPs from across the political divide have voiced their support for Speaker John Bercow after he spoke out against Donald Trump addressing Parliament.

In an extraordinary piece of political rhetoric in the Commons, Mr Bercow said he would not be inviting the US President to speak because of the "racism and sexism" associated with his presidency.

“Before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall,” Mr Bercow said. “After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.”

John Bercow 'strongly opposed' to Donald Trump address to Parliament

The remarks are unprecedented for a Speaker as parliamentary rules state the role must remain politically impartial.

But MPs from across the house added their voices to his call for the Republican billionaire to be blocked from speaking.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “Well said John Bercow. We must stand up for our country's values. Trump's State Visit should not go ahead.”

Former deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman said it was a “proud moment for Commons. Racism and sexism not welcome here.”

Rosena Allin-Khan, who replaced London Mayor Sadiq Khan in his Tooting seat, called it a “bold and brave move”.

Thousands march in protest over Theresa May's Donald Trump invitation

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston also said Mr Bercow was “quite right” to express his views on a ban.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron responded: "This is the right decision by The Speaker.

"The Prime Minister might wish to kowtow to the nasty misogynist that now sits in the Oval Office but no-one else does. We do not want him to speak to us. He is not welcome.”

The SNP’s Tasmina Sheikh said Mr Bercow had demonstrated “much needed leadership, where the UK Government have been so woefully lacking”.

But Ukip’s former leader Nigel Farage was less than gushing. “For Speaker Bercow to uphold our finest parliamentary traditions, he should be neutral,” the party’s former leader and avowed Trump supporter said.

A Downing Street spokesperson responded to the comments: "We look forward to welcoming the President to the UK later this year. The dates and arrangements for the state visit will be worked out in due course."