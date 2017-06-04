Donald Trump hits out at Sadiq Khan and 'political correctness' after London Bridge terror attack

US president Donald Trump has hit out at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan after the London Bridge terror attack, criticising "political correctness" in apparent bid to make political headway out of the outrage.

In a series of tweets posted in the aftermath of the attack Mr Trump appeared to take issue with the Mayor's warning that that there was "no need to be alarmed".

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse," the president tweeted.

“At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed’!”

Mr Khan had said: "Londoners will see increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There's no reason to be alarmed".

Mr Trump made his comments in the aftermath of the van and knife attack on London Bridge, which was carried out at around 10pm on Saturday night.

Armed police shot three knife-wielding suspects within eight minutes of being called to the scene after a white van rammed pedestrians on the bridge at the heart of the capital. Eyewitnesses said the men jumped out of the van and began stabbing people nearby.

The US president also commented on the fact that the attack did not feature firearms, in an apparent contribution to the US gun control debate.

London terror attack: What we know so far

He tweeted: "Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!"

Last night, as the news broke, Mr Trump used the atrocity to justify his travel ban against people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

This morning the Mayor of London issued a message of defiance in the face of terror, arguing that the general election should go ahead as planned on Thursday to show that Britain would never be “cowed” by terror.

“One of the great things about our way of life is our democracy,” he said.

“Elections are a wonderful thing and that’s one of the things that these terrorists hate and one of the things that we can do to show we’re not going to be cowed is by voting on Thursday and making sure that we understand the importance of our democracy, our civil liberties, and our human rights.”

Mr Trump's intervention is the latest in a series of abrasive episodes between the US and UK following terror attacks on British soil. After the Westminster terror attack in March the US president's son, who is named Donald Trump Jr, goaded Mr Khan on social media and quoted him out of context.

London Bridge Terror Attack







15 show all London Bridge Terror Attack



























1/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

2/15 Armed Police talk to members of the public outside London Bridge Hospital as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

3/15 Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

4/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a 'major incident' at London Bridge PA

5/15 Emergency services near the scene of the incident Screengrab

6/15 People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge Reuters

7/15 Emergency services arrive at the scene near Borough market at London Bridge Carl Court/Getty Images

8/15 Emergency personnel on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

9/15 Police sniffer dogs on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

10/15 A second helicopter lands on London Bridge as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area PA

11/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London REUTERS

12/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

13/15 A police officer escorts members of the public to safety at London Bridge Getty Images

14/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

15/15 Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

US intelligence agencies also caused a row after the Manchester bombing last month after they repeatedly leaked information about the ongoing investigation into the attack to US media.

The leaks continued after an intervention by Home Secretary Amber Rudd, leading Theresa May to raise the issue with Donald Trump at a Nato summit in Brussels.

Greater Manchester Police ultimately suspended intelligence cooperation with the US on matters related to the incident.