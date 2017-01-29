Donald Trump’s Muslim ban prevents Iraqi-born British MP from visiting his children

Donald Trump’s "cruel" ban on people born in some Muslim-majority countries from entering the US will prevent a British Conservative MP from visiting his children, he has revealed.

Nadhim Zahawi, a British citizen who is now banned from entering the US simply because he was born in Iraq, said the “hugely discriminatory” ban was “demeaning” and “sad”.

He revealed that the ban means he now cannot visit his sons who are studying at Princeton University in the US state of New Jersey, who he previously saw "quite a bit".

Last year Mr Zahawi travelled to Princeton to care for one of his children who he said had a "life threatening illness". He said this would now be impossible under Mr Trump's new anti-Muslim laws.

The first day of the discriminatory ban has been marked by reports of refugees being turned away at US airports, including people who worked as translators for the US military fighting against Isis.

Theresa May was criticised last night for refusing to condemn the policy despite British citizens being affected. In the early hours of this morning after midnight Downing Street rushed out a U-turn statement saying that she did in fact oppose it, though she has yet to personally criticise it.

The row came just 24 hours after the Prime Minister stood side-by-side with Mr Trump and hailed a new era of cooperation with the US regime.

Mr Zahawi said that Britain should not turn a blind eye to the policy, which he predicted would fuel support for Isis in Iraq and other countries hit by it.

“I don’t think we should look away when President Trump makes a mistake,” the MP told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

“I think as his closest allies, Theresa May made it very clear when she talked about us going after the ideology of Daesh not just on the battlefield. This plays into their ideology: it is counterproductive.”

Speaking of his own personal circumstances, he added: “Our two sons are at Princeton University so we need to travel to America quite a bit.

“I don’t think I’ve felt discriminated against probably since little school when young kids were very cruel as a little boy coming from Iraq of Kurdish origin. For the first time in my life last night I felt discriminated against. It’s demeaning, it’s sad.

“One of my sons had a life-threatening illness last year, spent time in a hospital in Princeton, wonderful healthcare in Princeton University hospital but we couldn’t have travelled if we were going through the same thing now.

Protesters gather to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bans certain immigration, at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. (G. Morty Ortega / Getty Images)

“There are many other human stories – the community in the UK. There are hundreds of thousands of people who were born in Iraq who are now British citizens. I always thought we were equal.

“I’m proud Stratford upon Avon, 98 per cent white, voted in Nadhim Zahawi, the son of immigrants, an immigrant to this country as a member of parliament. I hope he’ll reconsider this.”

Labour’s Harriet Harman, speaking on the same programme, said Ms May had suggested Mr Trump's ban was "nothing to do with us". "It is to do with us. I understand she has to be careful but she also has to be strong. I'm very disappointed in the Prime Minister."

The controversial laws Donald Trump has already passed







10 show all The controversial laws Donald Trump has already passed

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “President Trump's executive order against refugees and Muslims should shock and appall us all.

“Theresa May should have stood up for Britain and our values by condemning his actions. It should sadden our country that she chose not to.

“After Trump's hideous actions and May's weak failure to condemn them, it's more important than ever for us to say to refugees, seeking a place of safety, that they will always be welcome in Britain."