Boris Johnson to be summoned to Parliament over British citizens hit by Donald Trump’s Muslim ban

Labour will move to summon Boris Johnson to Parliament to account for the British citizens affected by Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

The Independent understands that shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry will table an urgent question on Monday morning with the aim of getting answers out of the Foreign Secretary.

Subject to approval by the Speaker Mr Johnson will be asked to attend Parliament to answer questions on the Government’s response to the ban, which has been criticised across the political spectrum.

Donald Trump announces a ban on refugees and all vistors from Muslim-majority countries

Theresa May on Saturday refused to criticise Donald Trump’s policy when questioned by reporters - despite it affecting hundreds of thousands of British citizens born in other countries on the list.

One of Ms May’s own Conservative MPs, Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi says he has been told he is affected by the ban, which singles out citizens from a number of Muslim majority countries.

Other high-profile people affected are understood to include Somali-born British Olympian Sir Mo Farah.

Jeremy Corbyn today said Ms May should cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK until the ban is lifted.

The Prime Minister invited Mr Trump on her visit to Washington DC this week, where she pledged a closed alliance with the US president’s new regime.

The controversial laws Donald Trump has already passed







10 show all The controversial laws Donald Trump has already passed

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Mr Johnson tweeted at lunchtime: "We will protect the rights and freedoms of UK nationals home and abroad. Divisive and wrong to stigmatise because of nationality."

After a period of sustained criticism on Saturday Downing Street released a statement criticising the plans in the early hours of Sunday morning. It said: “Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government.

“But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking.”