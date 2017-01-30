US embassy contradicts British government claim that ‘Muslim ban’ doesn’t apply to UK citizens

The US embassy has appeared to contradict the Government’s claim that British citizens will be mostly exempt from Donald Trump’s travel ban on Muslim majority countries.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday night that he had received assurances from the US that the “Muslim ban” would only apply to UK dual nationals travelling from the listed countries to the US.

However a statement issued by the US embassy in London on Monday morning marked as an “urgent notice” said that no visas would be issued to any dual nationals of the countries listed under the “Muslim ban”.

It said the embassy would not even see dual nationals of the countries listed by Mr Trump for interviews to arrange a visa to travel to America.

“Per U.S. Presidential Executive Order signed on January 27, 2017, visa issuance to aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification,” the US embassy’s statement said.

“If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time.

“If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with your visa interview.”

Boris Johnson said yesterday the travel ban only affected British duals travelling from the listed countries to the US ( Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told a briefing of journalists on Monday morning that he had not seen the notice, could not comment on it, and that he was “confident” the criteria stated by the Foreign Secretary would stand.

The Foreign Office says Mr Johnson's statement was based on an explanation he was given by the White House.

The Government faced significant criticism after British citizens including an Iraq-born Tory MP and Olympian Mo Farah said they believed they were banned from the US under Donald Trump's policy.

Theresa May initially refused to condemn the policy when questioned by reporters late last week, with Downing Street eventually issuing a tepid criticism in the early hours of the morning.

Demonstrators are expected to descent on Downing Street tonight in protest of the Government's approach to the exclusion of British citizens. An official petition calling for Donald Trump's state visit to be cancelled hit a million signatures is record time.