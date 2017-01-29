The Mayor of London has described Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries as “shameful and cruel”.

Sadiq Khan has released a statement responding to Mr Trump’s executive order and said the policy “flies in the face of the values of freedom and tolerance”.

The order bans immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for 120 days under measures to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out.”

Sadiq Khan: Donald Trump's negative rhetoric about Muslims is helping Isis

It has received wide condemnation from the international community and some have questioned its legality.

Mr Khan pointed out many British citizens will be affected by the new rules and was pleased Theresa May had also raised concerns.

“The USA has a proud history of welcoming and resettling refugees. The President can't just turn his back on this global crisis - all countries need to play their part,” the Mayor of London said.

“While every country has the right to set its own immigration policies, this new policy flies in the face of the values of freedom and tolerance that the USA was built upon.

“I'm pleased that the Prime Minister has now said she and the government do not agree with President Trump's policy, which will affect many British citizens who have dual nationality, including Londoners born in countries affected by the ban,” he added.

Mr Khan and the President have a history of clashing and in the past the Mayor criticised many of Mr Trump’s campaign tactics.

During an interview with ITV Good Morning Mr Trump responded to Mr Khan’s previous remarks and said they were “ignorant” and “very rude”.

The full statement:

President Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from certain countries is shameful and cruel.

The USA has a proud history of welcoming and resettling refugees. The President can't just turn his back on this global crisis - all countries need to play their part.

While every country has the right to set its own immigration policies, this new policy flies in the face of the values of freedom and tolerance that the USA was built upon.

I'm pleased that the Prime Minister has now said she and the government do not agree with President Trump's policy, which will affect many British citizens who have dual nationality, including Londoners born in countries affected by the ban.

I will work with the government on behalf of Londoners affected.

As a nation that, like the USA, values tolerance, diversity and freedom, we cannot just shrug our shoulders and say: 'It's not our problem'.