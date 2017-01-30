Theresa May has said she was “very happy” to extend an invitation to Donald Trump to visit the UK on a state visit, despite growing backlash.

The Prime Minister has faced strong opposition to her decision to invite the US President visit Britain, amid growing criticism of his ban on refugees entering the country.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has suggested Ms May should refuse to allow Mr Trump to enter the UK until he ceases the travel ban for refugees.

However, Ms May has responded to the criticism, saying she was “very happy” to extend the invitation to Mr Trump and expressed no regret or desire to rescind it.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister extended the invitation on behalf of the Queen and “we look forward to hosting the President later this year”.

More than a million people have signed a petition to parliament asking MPs to stop the state visit.

The controversial laws Donald Trump has already passed







10 show all The controversial laws Donald Trump has already passed

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

A protest organised outside Downing St in opposition to Trump’s travel ban is expected to draw thousands of people. Activists and opposition groups have also said they are beginning to plan a large march or protest to coincide with Mr Trump's state visit.

The date of the visit has not yet been announced but it is expected to occur later this year. Official state visits usually include a state banquet and a reception with Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Trump signed an executive order stopping refugees from entering the US as well as immigrants from seven countries, which have a majority Muslim population. Critics have expressed concern that the ban is Islamophobic and unfairly targets Muslim people. However, the White House has said it is necessary to reduce terrorism and increase safety for US citizens.