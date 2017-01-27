Donald Trump will make an official state visit to Britain later in 2017, it has been announced.

Theresa May invited Mr Trump on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

The Prime Minister is currently in Washington DC meeting Mr Trump; the first foreign leader to make the visit since the US inauguration.

Ms May and Mr Trump made the announcement at a joint press conference in the White House.

"I have today been able to convey Her Majesty the Queen's hope that President Trumo and the First Lady would pay a state visit to the United Kingdom later this year," Ms May said."

"I'm delighted he's accepted that invitation."

She said her visit to the US and Mr Trump's was emblematic of the "special relationship" between the US and UK.

At the brief press conference Mr Trump and Ms May took questions from the British and American press.

Mr Trump regularly visits the UK in an unofficial capacity because he has business assets in Scotland, including a golf course.

He was last in the UK around the time of the EU referendum in June 2016.

A state visit would involve an official banquet and meeting the Queen, who is the head of state.

Last year hundreds of thousands of Britons signed a petition calling for Mr Trump to be banned from coming to the UK triggering a debate in Parliament. A number of MPs in the room spoke in favour of the motion.