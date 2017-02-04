Donald Trump could be denied Westminster Hall address if he comes to the UK

Donald Trump could be denied the honour of addressing MPs in Parliament’s ancient Westminster Hall as controversy over his state visit mounts.

MPs are due to debate cancelling the new President’s official visit to the UK later this year following outrage over his ban on all citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries coming to the US after a petition was signed by nearly 2m people.

But a potential compromise has emerged where Mr Trump would not be allowed to deliver a speech in the 11th century hall, the oldest and most prestigious part of the Palace of Westminster, and instead speak in the Royal Gallery in the House of Lords – which was built 800 years later and is currently covered in scaffolding.

The move would be a major snub to Mr Trump as Westminster Hall, where Winston Churchill lay in state and Charles I was tried for treason, is traditionally reserved for the most respected world leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Aung San Suu Kyri, Pope Benedict XVI and Barack Obama.

There is a plaque on the floor of the hall commemorating the speech Mr Obama delivered to both Houses of Parliament when he became the first US President ever to address them in 2011.

The solution was reportedly proposed by Speaker John Bercow who is said to be “not happy” about the level of MPs concerns about the idea, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

It came after 150 MPs signed a statement calling for Mr Trump to be denied a parliamentary address.

Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton also had to make do with the Royal Gallery but the snub would be damaging to the ego of the notoriously thin-skinned Commander in Chief.

1/30 President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

2/30 Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington AP

3/30 President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States Reuters

4/30 President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Getty

5/30 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington Reuters

6/30 resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

7/30 Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC Reuters

8/30 US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty

9/30 U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC Reuters

10/30 Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers AP

11/30 Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

12/30 A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC Getty Images

13/30 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin REUTERS

14/30 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

15/30 Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump Alamy Live News

16/30 Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC Getty Images

17/30 A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

18/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

19/30 A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

20/30 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

21/30 Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol Rex

22/30 Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC Rex

23/30 Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Reuters

24/30 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC Getty Images

25/30 Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington Reuters

26/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

27/30 An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

28/30 A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump Reuters/Adrees Latif

29/30 Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC Rex

30/30 A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

Stephen Doughty, the Labour MP who created the petition, said denying Mr Trump the chance to address the house like Mr Obama would be a “victory” for the “standards and principles of Parliament”.

Last month, it was revealed Mr Trump wanted a “full Monty” state visit to the UK, involving a Parliamentary address and a visit to the Queen in Buckingham Palace, which would “go one better” than Mr Obama – who he reportedly loathes.

But outspoken select committee chairwoman Sarah Wollaston denounced the idea that he should be given a Westminster Hall address saying it had “great significance” and should be “reserved for leaders who have made an outstanding positive difference in the world”.

She added that this “doesn’t not include Mr Trump” who she described as a “sickening piece of work” and suggested that “those who wish to fawn over him should be free to do so in the Royal Gallery as normal”.