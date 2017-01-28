Donald Trump offered Theresa May his hand as they walked down a ramp in a “chivalrous gesture”, Downing Street has said.

Footage of the two world leaders walking along the White House colonnade hand-in-hand quickly spread around the world.

The apparent closeness between the two leaders also helped Mr Trump show that he is not a pariah on the world stage, particularly following his offensive remarks about women.

It also could help Ms May as a strong alliance between the UK and US could be useful in the forthcoming talks with the European Union about Brexit.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "If you watch the video, they’re walking along and there is an unseen ramp.

“He offered his hand, which she took as they stepped down the ramp."

She agreed that it was a "chivalrous gesture" on Mr Trump’s part, putting to bed rumours that the US President had needed help down the ramp.

One outlandish rumour even suggested he was afraid of ramps and stairs.

Mr Trump and Ms May agreed over lunch that the two countries would hold immediate talks about a trade deal that would come into effect after Brexit, which will also add to the Prime Minister’s hand when talks with the EU begin.