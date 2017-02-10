Downing Street has abandoned plans for Donald Trump to address Parliament during his state visit to the UK later this year, according to reports.

The move follows pointed remarks by Commons Speaker John Bercow that the US President's "racism" and "sexism" made an official address to both houses inappropriate.

Sources have told The Guardian that Mr Trump's visit will take place over the summer while parliament is on recess, meaning UK officials can avoid directly snubbing the Republican billionaire.

More follows...