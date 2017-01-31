Amber Rudd has warned that Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban is a “propaganda opportunity” for Isis.

The Home Secretary, who was facing questions from the Home Affairs Committee surrounding the implications of the UK’s exit from the European Union, also said the UK would never adopt anything similar to the US President's policy on refugees.

Mr Trump signed an executive order on Friday that suspended the Syrian refugee programme indefinitely, suspended the entire US refugee admissions system for 120 days, and banned entry from Muslim-majority countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

When asked by committee chair Yvette Cooper if she was worried about Mr Trump's ban playing into the hands of extremists, Ms Rudd said: “Isil and Daesh [Isis] will use any opportunity they can to make difficulties, to create the environment they want, to radicalise people, to bring them over to their side, so it is a propaganda opportunity for them potentially.”

Ms Rudd added: “I would observe that the difficulties to the UK are not caused by people coming from those countries (the seven singled out by Mr Trump’s administration) but from people being radicalised over here.”

Ms Cooper also asked Ms Rudd whether she should be raising extra concerns with the US administration.

Ms Rudd said she raised concerns in a telephone call yesterday to her opposite number, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, but Ms Cooper accused her of merely referencing the street protests of thousands rather than giving her own opinion.

But she said: “I find it [the travel ban] divisive and wrong and I will look forward to raising it further in my next meeting.”

The committee hearing comes amid two contrary petitions surrounding the property magnate turned leader of the free world.

An online parliament.uk petition entitled Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom has nearly 1.7 million signatures. The Donald Trump should make a State Visit to the United Kingdom petition meanwhile has more than 132,000.

A Westminster Hall debate on 20 February will argue the two rival petitions.