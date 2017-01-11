Downing Street launches attack on Russian government and Vladimir Putin after 'witch hunt' claim

Downing Street has launched a forthright attack on the Russian government after it accused the UK of starting a "witch hunt" against the Kremlin and driving a wedge between Moscow and Washington.

Theresa May’s official spokesperson responded to the accusations with a lengthy criticism of Vladimir Putin’s record in power, suggesting it has been characterised with low economic growth, blocking in the UN and supressing free speech.

It marks a low in relations between the two countries as they both prepare for the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump – only this morning the Russian Embassy in London suggested Boris Johnson is trying to start a new Cold War between Russia and the US.

Speaking after Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms May’s spokesperson said claims from the embassy that Britain is briefing Mr Trump's team against Moscow do not "merit" a response.

But she then added: "If you want to look at the record of the UK Government in recent years and make comparisons with the Russians, you might think about negative economic growth in Russia and the UK being one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world; how many times the UK has consistently advanced and supported UN Security Council resolutions on Syria.

"I think Russia was meanwhile vetoing them; the fact that we have freedom of expression and a free press in the UK who will choose what they report.

"Those are just the realities of the UK Government versus the Russians. You ought to look at what the UK Government's record of actions are and what the Russian record of actions are."

Trump's advisor suggests Obama's sanctions against Russia are to 'box in' the incoming President

The outburst came as US media published a dossier, compiled by an ex-British spy, which includes disputed allegations that Russian secret services have gathered a file of compromising information about President-elect Trump.

Foreign Secretary Mr Johnson also claimed in the House of Commons this week that Russia was "up to all sorts of very dirty tricks", such as cyber warfare.

Thatcher went to US to mend relations btw Washington & Moscow & end Cold War, @Boris_Johnson pursued the opposite objective pic.twitter.com/FXGkYqbpGS — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) January 11, 2017

It led to the Russian Embassy in London claiming that the Cabinet minister is attempting to divide Washington and Moscow and begin the Cold War again, something dismissed as "complete rubbish" by sources close to Mr Johnson.

A spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn called for a "ratcheting down" of tensions between Russia and the West, particularly on the border between Nato countries and Russia and in the Middle East.