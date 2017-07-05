The DUP will not compromise on its anti-abortion views as part of its deal with the Conservatives, one of the party’s MPs has said.

Ian Paisley Jr, the son of DUP founder Ian Paisley, said his party’s anti-abortion commitments “trump any political deal” and issued a warning to any MPs who try to raise the issue in the House of Commons. The party has signed a formal agreement to back Theresa May in key Commons votes after she saw her parliamentary majority evaporate at the general election.

The DUP has consistently voiced its opposition to abortion – part of the reason why the practice is still illegal in Northern Ireland except in circumstances where the mother’s wellbeing is at risk.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on the European Union (Approvals) Bill, Mr Paisley said: “I want to make it absolutely clear that, in my view and in the view of the people in my party and on this bench, the rights of the unborn child trump any political agreement that has been put in place.

“I want to make that absolutely and abundantly clear. If anyone thinks that we would trade that issue of life and the sanctity of life on a political deal, they do not understand me and they do not understand my party; they need to be aware of that. For it to be characterised in that way is grossly unfair to members of my party.”

He was responding to claims by SNP MP Drew Hendry that the DUP had made a “backroom deal on rights” with the Tories.

Mr Hendry intervened during Mr Paisley’s speech to make clear he had been referring to LGBT rights in Northern Ireland rather than abortion. The DUP is opposed to gay marriage and has been accused of homophobia by some critics.

But Mr Paisley continued by warning MPs that his party’s deal with the Tories would not stop them voting against abortion legislation should it be introduced in the Commons.

“It should be absolutely clear that, in my view and in the view of my party, the unborn is, even in the words of Hillary Clinton, a human being”, he said.

“According to science, it feels pain, it knows emotions and it is faithfully and wonderfully made.

“My party will take a stand on that issue irrespective of the political agreements that are reached. I say that as a warning to others who may seek to raise the issue in the House in the weeks, months and, hopefully, years ahead.”

It comes after government ministers caved to pressure to fund abortions on the NHS for Northern Irish women who travel to England for the procedure.

The climbdown came after an amendment to the Queen’s Speech tabled by Labour’s Stella Creasy received widespread support from across the House of Commons.

Under current rules, Northern Irish women are charged around £900 for having an abortion in England.

Praising Ms Creasy, Business Secretary Greg Clark told the Commons: “She has brought to the House an injustice – and we will put that injustice right. We can be united in protecting the rights she correctly defends.”

The DUP said the issue was a question for the NHS rather than for Northern Ireland.

“I think it is important the House recognises this is not a matter for Belfast”, Mr Paisley said during a debate on the issue. “This is a matter for NHS England.”