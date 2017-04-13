1 in 7 single parents looking for work hit by DWP benefits sanctions

One in seven of all single parents looking for work over the last decade have had their income interrupted due to benefit sanctions, new research shows.

An analysis of Department for Work and Pensions figures by the charity Gingerbread found that over 209,000 single parents claiming Jobseekers’ Allowance had had their benefit payments stopped in the last 10 years. Many were referred for sanctions more than once with nearly 436,000 referrals in total.

The charity says the DWP has been significantly underestimating the number of single parent families it is sanctioning because its preferred monthly metric “underestimates the risk faced by those on JSA for longer than a month”.

The DWP’s monthly rate used to estimate the impact on single parents is 6 per cent, but the charity says the real, more reflective figure is at around double that.

Sumi Rabindrakumar, research officer at Gingerbread, said single parents “increasingly feel punished for being unable to juggle seeking work and looking after their children” and called for a full review of the sanctions system.

“These are sobering findings, at a time when the government is dramatically increasing the reach of sanctions through welfare reform,” she said.

“All the evidence suggests that a system that is supposed to help people out of poverty all too often unfairly strips away vital financial support from those who need it most.

“Unfair sanctions put families under severe strain and waste government resources. The government can no longer afford to put off a proper review of the sanctions system.”

The Gingerbread report calculates that “the intensification of conditionality rules over the past decade” has meant that “single parents are now more likely to end up with a sanction than in the past”.

32 per cent of single parents sanctions are appealed compared to 26 per cent of other JSA sanctions. In both cases the majority are successful, with 62 per cent of sanctions brought to appeal against single parents found to be unfair.

A report by the National Audit Office released at the end of 2016 found that benefit sanctions were ineffective and plunged claimants into hardship, hunger and depression.

The most ridiculous reasons people had their benefits sanctioned







16 show all The most ridiculous reasons people had their benefits sanctioned





























1/16 "One case where the claimant’s wife went into premature labour and had to go to hospital. This caused the claimant to miss an appointment. No leeway given"

2/16 "It’s Christmas Day and you don’t fill in your job search evidence form to show that you’ve looked for all the new jobs that are advertised on Christmas Day. You are sanctioned. Merry Christmas"

3/16 "You apply for three jobs one week and three jobs the following Sunday and Monday. Because the job centre week starts on a Tuesday it treats this as applying for six jobs in one week and none the following week. You are sanctioned for 13 weeks for failing to apply for three jobs each week"

4/16 "A London man missed his Jobcentre appointments for two weeks because he was in hospital after being hit by a car. He was sanctioned" 2011 Getty Images

5/16 "You’ve been unemployed for seven months and are forced onto a workfare scheme in a shop miles away, but can’t afford to travel. You offer to work in a nearer branch but are refused and get sanctioned for not attending your placement" 2013 Getty Images

6/16 "You are a mum of two, and are five minutes late for your job centre appointment. You show the advisor the clock on your phone, which is running late. You are sanctioned for a month"

7/16 "A man with heart problems who was on Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) had a heart attack during a work capability assessment. He was then sanctioned for failing to complete the assessment" Copyright (c) 2015 Rex Features. No use without permission.

8/16 "A man who had gotten a job that was scheduled to begin in two weeks’ time was sanctioned for not looking for work as he waited for the role to start"

9/16 "Army veteran Stephen Taylor, 60, whose Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) was stopped after he sold poppies in memory of fallen soldiers" 2014 Getty Images

10/16 "A man had to miss his regular appointment at the job centre to attend his father’s funeral. He was sanctioned even though he told DWP staff in advance" 2014 Getty Images

11/16 "Ceri Padley, 26, had her benefits sanctioned after she missed an appointment at the jobcentre - because she was at a job interview" Jason Doiy Photography

12/16 "A man got sanctioned for missing his slot to sign on - as he was attending a work programme interview. He was then sanctioned as he could not afford to travel for his job search" 2012 Getty Images

13/16 "Mother-of-three Angie Godwin, 27, said her benefits were sanctioned after she applied for a role job centre staff said was beyond her"

14/16 "Sofya Harrison was sanctioned for attending a job interview and moving her signing-on to another day"

15/16 "Michael, 54, had his benefits sanctioned for four months for failing to undertake a week’s work experience at a charity shop. The charity shop had told him they didn’t want him there"

16/16 "Terry Eaton, 58, was sanctioned because he didn’t have the bus fare he needed to attend an appointment with the job centre"

The DWP said in response to that report that sanctions were “an important part of our benefits system”.

The Independent has contacted the Department for Work and Pensions for a response to this story.