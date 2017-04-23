Government attacked for ‘regressive’ rape clause by Equality and Human Rights Commission

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has attacked the Government’s “regressive” child tax credit reforms and has encouraged politicians to re-think the policy.

In focus is the so-called rape clause, which requires a mother seeking benefits for a third child to prove she has been sexually assaulted or that the child was conceived during an abusive relationship.

CEO of the EHRC, Rebecca Hilsenrath, said in a letter to employment minister Damian Hinds that the Department for Work and Pensions did not complete a “sufficiently detailed” impact assessment for the reforms and said the law could violate human rights laws.

The policy instates a family cap of two children and has been described as “inhumane” by campaigners and liberal politicians.

“In our view the exception [about rape or abuse] raises serious issues in relation to a child and mother’s right to private life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights,” the letter read.

“The exception, which purports to prevent women from being penalised requires, in our view, invasive reporting requirements of intimate details.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

2/30 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

3/30 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

4/30 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

5/30 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

6/30 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

7/30 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

8/30 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

9/30 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

10/30 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

11/30 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

12/30 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

13/30 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

14/30 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

15/30 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

16/30 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

17/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

18/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

19/30 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

20/30 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

21/30 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

22/30 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

23/30 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

24/30 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

25/30 5 April 2017 Getty Images

26/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

27/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

28/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

29/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

30/30 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

“Children who may not be aware that they were born of rape may well become aware through this process and through the creation of a record.

“We consider that there has been a failure to fully consider the impact of the implementation of this exemption, including the potentially traumatic process for having eligibility assessed and the risk of re-traumatisation upon survivors of rape.”

Scottish lawmakers are planning to debate the clause in Holyrood as it has received cross-party condemnation.

SNP MP Alison Thewliss first raised the controversial clause in October 2016. It was signed into law on 20 January, the same day as Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

Faced with questions on their awful rape clause policy, the Tories run away. Let's keep that pressure up. #scraptherapeclause #scrapthecap https://t.co/XGotsd1baR — Alison Thewliss (@alisonthewliss) April 23, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May has not responded to the controversy since the law was signed.

The letter by Ms Hilsenrath continued: “This system would rely upon women, who we know from statistics are overwhelmingly unlikely to report rape to police, reporting it to Department for Work and Pensions.

“The approach also does not account for children born of an ongoing abusive relationship, where women may not exercise power over decisions on how many children to have – and when.”

Some campaigners have argued the rape clause is a distraction tactic for a two-child policy.

A Government spokesman told The Herald that the policy was debated and voted on in Parliament and the exceptions were “consulted on widely”.

“Our welfare reforms are incentivising work, as that’s the best way to help people improve their lives, restoring fairness and ensuring everyone can access the support they need.

“This reform means people on benefits have to make the same choices as those supporting themselves solely through work.

“But we have always been clear this will be delivered in the most effective, compassionate way. That’s why we have the right exceptions and safeguards in place, including the crucial exception to protect women who are faced with very difficult circumstances."

Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson has been criticised for backing the clause.

She was met with calls of “shame” from her Parliamentary colleagues during Ms Sturgeon’s First Minister questions.

Ms Sturgeon asked her whether she agreed it was “utterly abhorrent”.

Ms Davidson replied that the Scottish Government had been granted devolved powers.

"If the First Minister doesn't like the two-child tax policy, she can change it."