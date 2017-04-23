Government attacked for ‘regressive’ rape clause by Equality and Human Rights Commission

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has attacked the Government’s “regressive” child tax credit reforms and has encouraged politicians to re-think the policy.
In focus is the so-called rape clause, which requires a mother seeking benefits for a third child to prove she has been sexually assaulted or that the child was conceived during an abusive relationship.
CEO of the EHRC, Rebecca Hilsenrath, said in a letter to employment minister Damian Hinds that the Department for Work and Pensions did not complete a “sufficiently detailed” impact assessment for the reforms and said the law could violate human rights laws.
The policy instates a family cap of two children and has been described as “inhumane” by campaigners and liberal politicians.
“In our view the exception [about rape or abuse] raises serious issues in relation to a child and mother’s right to private life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights,” the letter read.
“The exception, which purports to prevent women from being penalised requires, in our view, invasive reporting requirements of intimate details.
UK news in pictures
UK news in pictures
-
1/30 20 April 2017
Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe
Rex
-
2/30 20 April 2017
Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe
Rex
-
3/30 20 April 2017
Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life
Rex
-
4/30 20 April 2017
British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London
EPA
-
5/30 20 April 2017
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster
Getty Images
-
6/30 20 April 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London
Reuters
-
7/30 19 April 2017
Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session
Rex
-
8/30 19 April 2017
Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield
Getty Images
-
9/30 19 April 2017
Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London
Getty Images
-
10/30 18 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election
PA wire
-
11/30 10 April 2017
A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London
EPA
-
12/30 10 April 2017
Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral
Getty Images
-
13/30 10 April 2017
Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral
Getty Images
-
14/30 9 April 2017
John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London
Getty Images
-
15/30 9 April 2017
Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London
Getty Images
-
16/30 9 April 2017
Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall
Getty Images
-
17/30 6 April 2017
London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app
PA wire
-
18/30 6 April 2017
London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app.
PA wire
-
19/30 6 April 2017
The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK
PA wire
-
20/30 6 April 2017
Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time
PA wire
-
21/30 6 April 2017
Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London
PA wire
-
22/30 6 April 2017
105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year
PA wire
-
23/30 6 April 2017
Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street
Reuters
-
24/30 5 April 2017
Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg
Getty Images
-
25/30 5 April 2017
Getty Images
-
26/30 2 April 2017
Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands
Rui Vieira/PA Wire
-
27/30 2 April 2017
Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands
Rui Vieira/PA Wire
-
28/30 2 April 2017
Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy
Reuters
-
29/30 2 April 2017
Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy
Reuters
-
30/30 1 April 2017
Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London
Ben Stevens/PA Wire
“Children who may not be aware that they were born of rape may well become aware through this process and through the creation of a record.
“We consider that there has been a failure to fully consider the impact of the implementation of this exemption, including the potentially traumatic process for having eligibility assessed and the risk of re-traumatisation upon survivors of rape.”
Scottish lawmakers are planning to debate the clause in Holyrood as it has received cross-party condemnation.
SNP MP Alison Thewliss first raised the controversial clause in October 2016. It was signed into law on 20 January, the same day as Donald Trump’s Inauguration.
Prime Minister Theresa May has not responded to the controversy since the law was signed.
The letter by Ms Hilsenrath continued: “This system would rely upon women, who we know from statistics are overwhelmingly unlikely to report rape to police, reporting it to Department for Work and Pensions.
“The approach also does not account for children born of an ongoing abusive relationship, where women may not exercise power over decisions on how many children to have – and when.”
Some campaigners have argued the rape clause is a distraction tactic for a two-child policy.
A Government spokesman told The Herald that the policy was debated and voted on in Parliament and the exceptions were “consulted on widely”.
“Our welfare reforms are incentivising work, as that’s the best way to help people improve their lives, restoring fairness and ensuring everyone can access the support they need.
“This reform means people on benefits have to make the same choices as those supporting themselves solely through work.
“But we have always been clear this will be delivered in the most effective, compassionate way. That’s why we have the right exceptions and safeguards in place, including the crucial exception to protect women who are faced with very difficult circumstances."
Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson has been criticised for backing the clause.
She was met with calls of “shame” from her Parliamentary colleagues during Ms Sturgeon’s First Minister questions.
Ms Sturgeon asked her whether she agreed it was “utterly abhorrent”.
Ms Davidson replied that the Scottish Government had been granted devolved powers.
"If the First Minister doesn't like the two-child tax policy, she can change it."
- More about:
- rape clause
- child tax credits
- Theresa May
- EHRC