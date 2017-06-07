Boris Johnson has attacked Jeremy Corbyn for voting against anti-terror laws – despite the fact that the now-Foreign Secretary opposed some of the exact same legislation.

Mr Johnson was caught out during a BBC interview when it was pointed out to him that he voted the same way as the now Labour leader on a number of issues.

Mr Corbyn and Mr Johnson joined forces in 2005 to help vote down Labour’s plans to extend detention for terror suspects to 90 days - Tony Blair’s first House of Commons defeat as Prime Minister. 49 Labour MPs and most Conservatives opposed the plans.

Mr Johnson told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that it was “extraordinary” and “a bit rich” for Mr Corbyn to criticise the security failures of current government ministers.

He said: “It is weird that we should now be facing attacks on terrorism and keeping the public safe, not only from a Labour Party that, by the way, wanted to cut police numbers in 2015 but also from Jeremy Corbyn – a guy who has consecrated his parliamentary career to opposing counter-terrorism measures and boasts about his standing against any measures against terrorism.”

But presenter Mishal Husain interjected to point out that Theresa May had opposed some of the same laws that Mr Corbyn had.

She then asked the Foreign Secretary how he had voted on the issue of 90-day detention.

UK General Election 2017







23 show all UK General Election 2017











































1/23 9 May 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England EPA

2/23 9 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset Yui Mok/PA Wire

3/23 9 May 2017 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail John Linton/PA Wire

4/23 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

5/23 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

6/23 10 May 2017 Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England Getty Images

7/23 16 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, United Kingdom Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

8/23 16 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn pledged to 'resign' the two-child limit on tax credits Danny Lawson/PA Wire

9/23 16 May 2017 Supporters ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at the launch in Bradford of the Labour Party manifesto for the General Election Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

10/23 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron meets engineering students during a visit to Bath College in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

11/23 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron at work onboard the party battlebus following a general election campaign visit to Bath in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA

12/23 17 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a Conservative Party Press Conference at One Canada Square Jack Taylor/Getty Images

13/23 17 May 2017 Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend an election campaign event in Canary Wharf Getty

14/23 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has a shot on a bike during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

15/23 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon sits in the driving seat of a Midge car during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

16/23 19 May 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks in Peterborough Getty Images

17/23 19 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the launch of the Scottish manifesto by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in Edinburgh Getty Images

18/23 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron poses for a selfie taken by carer April Preston during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA

19/23 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate John Leech meet carer April Preston, who is in receipt of the Carer's Allowance, during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA Wire

20/23 22 May 2017 Conservative party leader Theresa May during the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch at Gresford Memorial Hall, Gresford, Wrexham Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

21/23 22 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales Reuters

22/23 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Labour's former deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, exit the party's general election campaign 'battle' bus as they arrive at an event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

23/23 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks with supporters between venues, before speaking again at another general election campaign event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

He replied: "Well, er, there are, there are, of course there are measures I have, er, not supported myself.

"The vast majority of measures that have come before the House of Commons I have supported.

"Of course you can improve measures and you can make sure they are in line with our laws, but Jeremy Corbyn has opposed every single one."

Mr Johnson also claimed that the Labour leader is “personally opposed” to the use of shoot-to-kill tactics by police.

That led Ms Mishal to point out that Mr Corbyn was on the record as saying he “will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people” including giving “full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save lives”.

Mr Johnson interrupted the host so much at one point during the interview that she was forced to ask him to “please stop talking”.