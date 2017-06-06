Jeremy Corbyn has revealed his plans for his first day as Prime Minister should Labour win the General Election.
The Labour leader said if elected on Thursday, he would confront Donald Trump about climate change and ask him to retract his “unacceptable” remarks about Sadiq Khan after Saturday’s terror attack in London.
On his first day in power he would also immediately guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in Britain and call Angela Merkel to kick-start Brexit talks, he said – adding he would smooth relations with the German chancellor by inviting her to an Arsenal match.
It comes after Mr Corbyn told The Independent only "winning the election" will be a good result for Labour and indicated he may delay Mr Trump's state visit as one of his first acts in office.
He said he was "very concerned" about the speed in which the US President was invited to visit the UK, compared to Barack Obama, who was extended the honour over 800 days into his administration.
In an interview with The Guardian, Mr Corbyn said he would call an emergency budget to quickly implement key Labour policies, such as raising the minimum wage to £10 an hour and scrapping university tuition fees.
The Conservative lead over Labour may have been slashed to as little as a single percentage point, according to a new opinion poll that suggests the election race is neck and neck.
The Survation poll for ITV's Good Morning Britain put the Tories on 41.5 per cent with Labour on 40.4 per cent – a result that if replicated later this week would put the Conservatives' majority in Parliament in jeopardy.
However, opinion polls by other leading polling firms have given wider leads for the Conservatives in recent days, ranging as high as 11 and 12 points.
The latest poll was conducted on Friday and Saturday, before an attack in London by Islamist militants killed seven people and injured 48.
Mr Corbyn has called on Theresa May to resign as Prime Minister over her record on cuts to police numbers as the political row over the incident intensified.
UK General Election 2017
UK General Election 2017
-
1/58 24 April 2017
A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
2/58 24 April 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore.
PA
-
3/58 24 April 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London
PA wire
-
4/58 24 April 2017
The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
5/58 24 April 2017
Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London
PA wire
-
6/58 24 April 2017
The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
7/58 25 April 2017
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit
PA wire
-
8/58 25 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales
PA wire
-
9/58 29 April 2017
UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool
Getty Images
-
10/58 29 April 2017
UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool
Getty
-
11/58 29 April 2017
A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool
Getty Images
-
12/58 29 April 2017
Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland
Getty
-
13/58 29 April 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland
Getty Images
-
14/58 29 April 2017
Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London
Getty Images
-
15/58 29 April 2017
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London
Reuters
-
16/58 30 April 2017
Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford
Getty
-
17/58 2 May 2017
Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
-
18/58 2 May 2017
Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London
Stefan Rousseau/PA
-
19/58 2 May 2017
Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London
EPA
-
20/58 2 May 2017
Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election
PA
-
21/58 2 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail
Richard Vernalls/PA Wire
-
22/58 2 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate
PA Wire
-
23/58 2 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton
Reuters
-
24/58 2 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton
Reuters
-
25/58 2 May 2017
A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
-
26/58 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England
Getty Images
-
27/58 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8
Getty Images
-
28/58 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall
Reuters
-
29/58 2 May 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall
Dylan Martinez/PA Wire
-
30/58 8 May 2017
Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he meets with nursing students at the University of Worcester's Sheila Scott building in Worcester
Getty Images
-
31/58 8 May 2017
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth
Getty Images
-
32/58 8 May 2017
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth
Getty Images
-
33/58 8 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London
AP
-
34/58 8 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall at a policy launch event in Gt George Street, London
PA wire
-
35/58 8 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party campaigns outside Leamington Spa Town Hall
Reuters
-
36/58 9 May 2017
Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England
EPA
-
37/58 9 May 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset
Yui Mok/PA Wire
-
38/58 9 May 2017
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail
John Linton/PA Wire
-
39/58 10 May 2017
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
40/58 10 May 2017
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
41/58 10 May 2017
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England
Getty Images
-
42/58 16 May 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, United Kingdom
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
-
43/58 16 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn pledged to 'resign' the two-child limit on tax credits
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
-
44/58 16 May 2017
Supporters ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at the launch in Bradford of the Labour Party manifesto for the General Election
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
-
45/58 16 May 2017
Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron meets engineering students during a visit to Bath College in Somerset
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
-
46/58 16 May 2017
Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron at work onboard the party battlebus following a general election campaign visit to Bath in Somerset
Gareth Fuller/PA
-
47/58 17 May 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a Conservative Party Press Conference at One Canada Square
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
-
48/58 17 May 2017
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend an election campaign event in Canary Wharf
Getty
-
49/58 19 May 2017
First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has a shot on a bike during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
50/58 19 May 2017
First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon sits in the driving seat of a Midge car during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
51/58 19 May 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks in Peterborough
Getty Images
-
52/58 19 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the launch of the Scottish manifesto by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in Edinburgh
Getty Images
-
53/58 22 May 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron poses for a selfie taken by carer April Preston during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester
Yui Mok/PA
-
54/58 22 May 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate John Leech meet carer April Preston, who is in receipt of the Carer's Allowance, during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester
Yui Mok/PA Wire
-
55/58 22 May 2017
Conservative party leader Theresa May during the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch at Gresford Memorial Hall, Gresford, Wrexham
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
-
56/58 22 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales
Reuters
-
57/58 22 May 2017
Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Labour's former deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, exit the party's general election campaign 'battle' bus as they arrive at an event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England
Getty Images
-
58/58 22 May 2017
Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks with supporters between venues, before speaking again at another general election campaign event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England
Getty Images
The Labour leader said that if he won the election, he would challenge Saudi Arabia over its funding for terrorist groups.
Mr Corbyn also told the newspaper he would contact Ms Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron on his first morning in Downing Street to discuss Brexit.
Labour have promised it will fight for the UK to remain in the single market and Mr Corbyn said a win would give him the go-ahead to negotiate tariff-free trade with the EU.
He said he would “discuss football and Brexit” with Ms Merkel on Friday, expressing his admiration for the German model of fan-owned football clubs. “Then I’ll invite her to come and watch Arsenal,” he added.
Sir Kier Starmer, who will take the lead in face-to-face Brexit talks with the EU's top negotiator if Labour wins the election, has also said he would refuse a key Brussels demand for the European Court of Justice to be final guarantor for EU citizens rights after Brexit, but could accept the body having an ongoing role for trade disputes.
“There is nothing wrong with being tough, we would be tough, but we’ve also got to get the right deal. Aggravating and agitating isn’t necessary and has got us off to a very bad start,“ Sir Kier told The Independent.
“What we want here is tough, but 21st-century professional negotiation that is flexible and smart.”
Mr Corbyn's first conversation with the US President could prove more prickly. He said he would ask Mr Trump to “kindly reconsider” his comments towards Mayor of London Mr Khan in the aftermath of the attack on the capital.
The President accused Mr Khan of offering a “pathetic excuse” for defending his assurances to Londoners there was no reason to be alarmed after the deadly attacks to due an increased police presence in the capital.
“It is not acceptable to make those sort of remarks about someone who has been elected to be mayor of our biggest city,” said Mr Corbyn.
The Labour leader also called Mr Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement “very sad” and said he would try and persuade the President to reconsider.
In the previous Survation poll for ITV, published a week ago, the Conservatives had a lead of six points.
But a separate Survation poll, published on Saturday for the Mail on Sunday, also gave the Conservatives a one-point lead.
Three weeks ago, a series of surveys showed Ms May was on course for a landslide parliamentary majority which she called to secure a strong mandate for Brexit talks.
But her campaign began to struggle after she proposed a plan to make elderly people pay for more of their social care, a so-called “dementia tax,” even though she moved quickly to say there would be a limit on the amount of costs that people would face.
It remains unclear whether Saturday's terror attack will have an impact on the election.
Fifty per cent of respondents in the poll thought Ms May would make a better prime minister than Jeremy Corbyn, but his credibility as a potential leader of the country has risen to 36 per cent from 15 per cent in early May.
- More about:
- General Election 2017
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Labour
- Theresa May
- UK politics
- Donald Trump
- Sadiq Khan
- Brexit
- climate change