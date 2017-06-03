The Conservatives are on track to fall 18 seats short of a majority in the general election, a new opinion poll model has suggested.

The latest YouGov prediction model shows the Tories winning 308 seats, Labour on 261 and other parties winning 80 seats in the 650-seat lower house of parliament.

YouGov 2017 election model estimates (3 June)

CON 42%, 265-340 seats

LAB 38%, 230-301 seats

For full results visit: https://t.co/1eYpO4jRQq pic.twitter.com/RRtbAWpyyU — YouGov (@YouGov) June 3, 2017

It marks a shift of nine seats from the Conservatives to Labour since a previous YouGov prediction poll two days ago, which showed Theresa May's party on 317 and Jeremy Corbyn's on 253.

Other opinion polls during the past 10 days have shown the Conservatives' lead over Labour in terms of public support fall away, though the extent of the decline is sensitive to assumptions over how likely different age groups are to vote.

More follows…