The Prime Minister has been accused of a “dereliction of duty” after revealing that climate change has been excluded from her top priorities at this weekend’s G20 summit.

Theresa May left it off her list of key objectives despite the issue likely becoming the central task of the meeting of world leaders, following Donald Trump’s decision to quit the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The summit in Hamburg will see the Prime Minister meet Mr Trump one-on-one for the first time since he caused outrage by announcing the US would not implement the agreement as it stands.

Green campaigners reacted angrily to the Government’s exclusion environmental issues from its key priorities, demanding richer G20 nations follow the example of less developed countries committing to clean energy by 2050.

It comes after the Government was repeatedly taken to court over its air quality plan and amid concern that a long-awaited 25-year environment plan has been shelved by Ms May.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said tackling climate change is to be the key objective of the summit following the US’s withdrawal from the Paris climate pact.

In chairing the summit, Ms Merkel has said she will aim to guide discussions so that they furthered the goals of the agreement, which aims to limit global warming to well below 2C.

But a senior UK Government official revealed the British G20 delegation’s four objectives would not include the issue.

Instead, Ms May will focus on cutting off terrorist financing, global migration, modern slavery and “making the global economy work for everyone”.

Green party co-leader Caroline Lucas MP told The Independent: “It's extremely disappointing that the Government isn't priorisitising climate change at this summit.

“With Theresa May set for a bilateral with Donald Trump she should be putting action on climate change at the top of the agenda – and pressing the US President to reverse his disastrous decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement.

“Of course no one would argue that climate change should be the only topic at the G20 – and the Government's other priorities are clearly extremely important. But for the greatest threat we face to be relegated from the top four priorities is a dereliction of duty from this Government.”

NGOs also said climate change should be at the top of the agenda, warning that it was “real and it’s happening right now”.

Oxfam campaign director Steve Price-Thomas said: “In the aftermath of President Trump’s decision to quit the Paris Agreement, it’s up to the rest of the G20 countries to honour and implement the deal.

“Fossil fuels are not the future. While government subsidies for oil and coal only make the rich richer, the clean energy boom is creating opportunities for everyone. We’ve seen some of the poorest countries in the world commit to 100 per cent clean and renewable energy by 2050 – the G20 should follow their lead.”

On Wednesday a senior UK government official confirmed the PM would have a one on one meeting with Mr Trump and was “expected to raise climate change with the President”.

He said that the UK remains fully committed to the Paris Agreement and that the British Government “don't see any need for renegotiation”.

However, Downing Street has yet to specifically rule out a re-negotiation or supporting Mr Trump’s efforts to do so.

UK news in pictures







32 show all UK news in pictures





























































1/32 6 July 2017 Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis (R) meets Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney for talks at no 11, Downing Street VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

2/32 6 July 2017 Revellers brave the heat at Wimbledon Getty

3/32 5 July 2017 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking after being awarded an honorary degree at the University of Edinburgh in Edinburgh AFP/Getty

4/32 5 July 2017 Spectators are led in on day three of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club PA

5/32 4 July 2017 Queen Elizabeth II talks with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse PA

6/32 4 July 2017 Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay, with his wife Kati Mackinlay, leave Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where he faced charges over his 2015 general election expenses PA

7/32 3 July 2017 Security staff with dogs before the start of play at Wimbledon Reuters

8/32 2 July 2017 Competitors take part in the first ever Ironman triathlon to be held in Scotland. Almost 2000 competitors took part in the grueling swim, cycle and road race which ended in Holyrood park. The swimming section was held at Preston Links in Prestonpans. PA

9/32 1 July 2017 People hold placards reading 'Wot A DisMay' and 'Not One Day More' as they take part in an anti-austerity demonstration outside Parliament in London, Britain. Tens of thousands of people took part in a demonstration against British Government and called to end austerity, further cuts and privatisation. EPA

10/32 30 June 2017 A screen displaying an image of Martyn Hett outside Stockport Town Hall as mourners arrive for his funeral on June 30, 2017 in Stockport, England. Twenty-nine year old Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after attending an Ariana Grande concert Getty Images

11/32 29 June 2017 Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on June 29, 2017 in London, England. Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announced that the Competitions and Markets Authority is to conduct a further six-month investigation into Murdoch’s proposed £11.7bn takeover of Sky. Getty Images

12/32 27 June 2017 Workers using safety harnesses abseil off Bray Tower on the Chacots Estate in North London. The abseilers were taking measurements and taking notes as they scaled the building. The high-rise Tower blocks in Camden are still in the process of evacuation with some tenants refusing to leave after the cladding on the buildings was discovered to be similar to that found on the fire stricken Grenfell Tower Pete Maclaine / i-Images

13/32 27 June 2017 Workmen start to remove cladding on Hornchurch Court, Hulme, Manchester as as Prime Minister Theresa May has said there must be a "major national investigation" into the use of potentially flammable cladding on high-rise towers across the country over a period of decades in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire PA

14/32 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

15/32 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

16/32 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

17/32 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

18/32 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

19/32 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

20/32 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

21/32 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

22/32 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

23/32 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

24/32 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

25/32 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

26/32 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

27/32 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

28/32 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

29/32 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

30/32 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

31/32 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

32/32 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

At the start of June, the US President confirmed he would pull the US from the Paris Agreement.

Apparently misunderstanding the name of the treaty, he argued that he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

“We are getting out, but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. And if we can, that’s great,” he said.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy immediately issued a joint statement saying the Paris accord was “irreversible” and could not be renegotiated, but the UK has shied away from taking this explicit position.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson claimed on Thursday that the UK could act as a moderating force on the US President’s more extreme policies.

He said: “Our role, as the UK is to represent our own point of view, whether it is on Nato, the vital importance of Article 5 of Nato, whether it's on climate change, whether it's on the Iran nuclear accord - it's the UK that is actually helping, we think, to mitigate, to get some of those American attitudes and policies that are currently coming out of the White House into a better place.”

But the British Government’s own record on the environment is far from beyond question, especially given it is being taken to court for a third time over its latest attempt to produce an effective plan to reduce air pollution to within safe limits.

ClientEarth, a group of campaigning environmental lawyers, has twice successfully won court orders requiring Ministers to come up with a strategy that complies with European Union law.

A draft third attempt was published for public consultation shortly before the general election, but ClientEarth is due to argue that this latest version is still not good enough.

Green campaigners have also raised concerns that Michael Gove’s return to the cabinet, precipitated by Ms May’s need for political support in the wake of the election, has led to a key environmental plan being shelved.

The 25-year Government plan for the environment was first promised two years ago and had finally been expected in 2017, but The Independent revealed how officials now are not guaranteeing it coming this year.

News of a potential further delay follows fears that Mr Gove's appointment as Environment Secretary would mean a rowing back of protections, with Brexit providing the perfect cover.