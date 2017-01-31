Thousands of gay and bisexual men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences have been posthumously pardoned, Justice Minister Sam Gyimah has said.

Dubbed the "Alan Turing law", it will effectively act as an apology to those convicted for consensual same-sex relationships before homosexuality was decriminalised in England and Wales in 1967.

It comes after decades of campaigning from the LGBT community and after the family of the enigma codebreaker Alan Turing delivered a petition to Downing Street before the 2015 general election.

Mr Gyimah said it was a "truly momentous day".

Public pressure led to the major political parties pledging to introduce the "Alan Turing law" – in memory to the man Winston Churchill described as making “the single biggest contribution to the allied victory” in World War II.

Mr Turing, the Enigma code breaker responsible for decrypting Nazi messages, was granted a posthumous royal pardon in 2013 – 61 years after he was charged at Manchester police station over homosexual activity.

The pioneering mathematician, whose code-breaking skills are said to have shortened World War Two by two to four years, lost his job with the secret service following a conviction for gross indecency and was forced to undergo chemical castration by a series of injections of female hormones.

Two years later Mr Turing took his own life – and it is estimated that around 49,000 were convicted under similar outdated laws until homosexuality was decriminalised.

