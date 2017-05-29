Jeremy Corbyn says he would "open discussions" with the SNP over a second independence referendum

Jeremy Corbyn has said he would "open discussions" with the SNP over a second independence referendum if he Labour wins the general election.

In a radio interview the Labour leader also said he would "ask them [the SNP] to think very carefully” about whether they wanted a second referendum.

But he said he would not do a deal with the SNP to gain power at Westminster.

The Conservatives have claimed Labour and the SNP are already working on a possible post-election arrangement.

Scottish Labour’s manifesto says the party will “never” support independence, and Labour’s manifesto for the general election is opposed to a second referendum, described as “unwanted and unnecessary.”

Earlier this year, Mr Corbyn said he would be "absolutely fine" with a referendum being held if the Scottish Parliament voted for one.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has called for a second referendum in the Spring of 2019, but it can only be legally binding if the UK Parliament gives its permission. Theresa May has thus far refused to do so.

In his interview with Bauer and Global radio station, Mr Corbyn was asked what he would do with regard to Scotland were he to become Prime Minister: "I'll obviously open discussions with the government in Scotland and listen very carefully to what the Scottish Parliament says,” he said.

"I would ask them to think very carefully about it and suggest it would be much better to have this question dealt with at the conclusion of what are very serious and very important Brexit negotiations.

"I am utterly determined to achieve tariff free trade access to the European markets to protect manufacturing and service jobs all across the UK, all across Scotland, Wales and England as well of course."

Ruth Davidson, Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said: “Nicola Sturgeon has said she’d put Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10. Now Jeremy Corbyn says he is happy to ‘open discussions’ with her about a second referendum.

“Labour voters in Scotland now know that Jeremy Corbyn would sell them down the river. I will never fold against Nicola Sturgeon’s demand for a second referendum. It is clearer than ever that only by voting Scottish Conservatives on June 8th can we send her a message to take if off the table.”

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn later clarified: "Jeremy Corbyn and Scottish Labour have repeatedly said that a second independence referendum is both unwanted and unnecessary. Labour firmly opposes a second independence referendum".

