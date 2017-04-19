Security measures are being put in place to prevent any attempt by Russia or other foreign powers to carry out a cyber attack during the upcoming general election.

The National Cyber Security Centre will coordinate the operation to safeguard Government departments as well as political parties.

The Independent reported in February that parties had sought help from security agencies following cyber attacks during the 2015 election and the alleged hacking of Democratic Party emails by Vladimir Putin’s government to help Donald Trump win the US presidential election.

Ciaran Martin, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre, subsequently held talks with political parties at the end of last month on safeguarding their data and electronic communications.

The real extent of Kremlin interference in UK domestic politics remains unclear. The Commons Public Accounts Committee said in a report earlier this month that a hostile foreign power may have been behind the crashing of a voter registration website in the run-up to last year’s Brexit referendum.

However, the security agencies, The Independent has learned, concluded the crash was due to technical reasons. The Cabinet Office confirmed that “it was due to a spike in users just before the registration deadline. There is no evidence to suggest malign intervention”.

But security sources say that there was a “pattern of acts” by foreign hackers in the run-up to the 2015 election which caused concern. The agencies have been monitoring claims of foreign propaganda and cyber activities in elections abroad since the US presidential vote.

The cyber-security operation for the British election will range from offering advice to ministries, political parties and other organisations involved with the polling and ensuring they have adequate electronic security measures in place.

There have been increasing allegations of Russian interference, overt and covert, in the French election campaign. Emmanuel Macron, the centrist and strongly pro-European Union candidate, has complained of being repeatedly targeted by a foreign power.

Richard Ferrand, the head of his party, held that “fake news” has been circulated about the candidate and his campaign has faced “thousands” of cyber attacks.

And Mr Macron’s digital campaign manager, Mounir Mahjoubi, said: “We are the victim of targets of hackers on our servers. We have been the subject of multiple attempts of hacking but have succeeded in stopping them all.

“The ideas of a more open Europe, of a stronger Europe, of a more progressive France, these ideas for certain countries in the world are ideas to fight against.”

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

2/20 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

3/20 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

4/20 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

5/20 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

6/20 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

7/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

8/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

9/20 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

10/20 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

11/20 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

12/20 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

13/20 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

14/20 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

15/20 5 April 2017 Getty Images

16/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

17/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

18/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

19/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

20/20 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

At the same time candidates who are sympathetic to Russia have received help.

Marine Le Pen travelled to Moscow to meet Mr Putin, for whom she has repeatedly professed admiration, and her far-right Front National party has received millions of pounds in loans from Russian banks.

The collapsing campaign of François Fillon, mired in scandal over payment of public money to his family, received a totally unexpected boost last month in the opinion polls, which showed that he was the suddenly in the lead.

This was, however, fake news, an “alternative fact”. Mr Fillon, too, is a fan of Mr Putin and the made-up poll appeared in Sputnik, a Russian state-funded news organisation.

The Russians have consistently denied any illicit activity. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed: “We didn’t have and do not have any intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, or in their electoral processes in particular.

“That there is a hysterical anti-Putin campaign in certain countries abroad is an obvious fact.”