Ukip leader Paul Nuttall repeatedly forgets his debating opponent's name

Ukip's leader has been left red-faced after twice getting the name of his debate opponent wrong.

Paul Nuttall repeatedly referred to Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood as "Natalie".

It is not clear whether Mr Nuttall was confusing Ms Wood with Natalie Wood, the US actress, or Natalie Bennett, the former leader of the Green Party.

He made the gaffe during the course of the ITV election leaders' debate – which was boycotted by the big two parties.

Ms Wood and Mr Nuttall were joined the Lib Dems' Tim Farron, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and Green leader Caroline Lucas for the two-hour showdown.