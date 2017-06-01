Jeremy Corbyn is now London's favourite candidate for Prime Minister, according to a newly released poll.

The YouGov survey for the Evening Standard sees Mr Corbyn overtake Theresa May as the preferred choice to lead the country among Londoners.

The poll also points to a broader Labour surge in the capital, giving Mr Corbyn's party a 17 point lead over the Tories.

It comes after a string of national polls have indicated that the huge lead the Conservatives had at the start of the election is slowly crumbling, while seat projections have pointed to a hung parliament.

Asked who would make the best Prime Minister, 37 per cent picked Mr Corbyn and 34 per cent Mrs May. A survey taken just after the manifesto launches last month had Ms May ahead by 38 to 32.

On voting intention, Labour now stands on 50 per cent, up from 41 per cent a month ago. The Tories are on 33 per cent, down from 36 per cent last month.

In March, as Theresa May enjoyed popularity in the run up to triggering Article 50, the parties were just three points apart in the capital, with Labour on 37 per cent and the Conservatives on 34.

More follows…