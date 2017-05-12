  1. News
Green Party ridicules British political system in election broadcast

Video is reminiscent of 1970s daytime TV adverts and participants play a board game titled 'Road to Number 10'

The Green Party has released a satirical election broadcast based on a 1970s television show urging voters to “change the game”. 

Ahead of the general election on 8 June, the party has produced a video that depicts politics as a board game. 

Players are rewarded for cutting spending, lying and getting rid of dissenters and ultimately “nobody wins”. 

“The game no one wants to play is back," the voiceover says, with "only two teams to choose from".

The video is reminiscent of 1970s daytime TV adverts and participants take it turn to shout “strong and stable leadership”, alluding to the Conservative’s election slogan and “for the many, not the few”, Labour’s equivalent. 

It does however have a serious message and calls on those who feel “cheated by the current system” to “change the game” and vote for the Greens.

The party has previously released satirical political videos, including one of a boyband comprising David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg and Nigel Farage.

There was also a video which featured children acting as political leaders which received almost 500,000 views within 24 hours across Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

