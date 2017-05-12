Green Party ridicules British political system in election broadcast

The Green Party has released a satirical election broadcast based on a 1970s television show urging voters to “change the game”.

Ahead of the general election on 8 June, the party has produced a video that depicts politics as a board game.

Players are rewarded for cutting spending, lying and getting rid of dissenters and ultimately “nobody wins”.

“The game no one wants to play is back," the voiceover says, with "only two teams to choose from".

The video is reminiscent of 1970s daytime TV adverts and participants take it turn to shout “strong and stable leadership”, alluding to the Conservative’s election slogan and “for the many, not the few”, Labour’s equivalent.

It does however have a serious message and calls on those who feel “cheated by the current system” to “change the game” and vote for the Greens.

UK news in pictures







13 show all UK news in pictures























1/13 10 May 2017 A police convoy arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court where Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, who was arrested near Parliament Square three weeks ago is due to appear on charges of preparing terrorist acts, in London Reuters

2/13 10 May 2017 A police convoy arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court where Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, who was arrested near Parliament Square three weeks ago is due to appear on charges of preparing terrorist acts, in London Reuters

3/13 9 May 2017 Sunrise in Sunderland. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

4/13 9 May 2017 Sunset at Whitby Abbey. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

5/13 9 May 2017 Beautiful sunrise at Saltburn by the sea. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

6/13 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

7/13 9 May 2017 A display showing the Division Bell metal heads during a preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

8/13 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

9/13 2 May 2017 Mayor of London handout photo of a number 150 bus. Dozens of London's red buses are being given a second colour to help passengers navigate the city. PA wire

10/13 2 May 2017 National Portrait Gallery undated handout photo of the portrait of Ed Sheeran, painted by Belfast-based artist Colin Davidson, that has been acquired by the museum PA wire

11/13 2 May 2017 Police presence on David's Lane in St Ives, Ringwood, near to where Guy Hedger gunned down by intruders at a house in East Dorset Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

12/13 1 May 2017 Actress Jaime Winstone told how Dame Barbara Windsor described her as 'more me than me' when she portrayed the former EastEnders star for a new film about her early life Sophie Mutevelian/BBC/PA Wire

13/13 8 May 2017 People stop to view a mural by artist Banksy of a workman removing a star from the EU flag which appeared yesterday near the ferry terminal in Dover, Kent PA wire

The party has previously released satirical political videos, including one of a boyband comprising David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg and Nigel Farage.

There was also a video which featured children acting as political leaders which received almost 500,000 views within 24 hours across Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.