  1. News
  2. UK
  3. UK Politics

London protests live: Grenfell Tower fire march heads to Piccadilly Circus after moments of silence held across capital

Live Blog

Follow the latest updates here

Click to follow
Indy Politics

Key Points

march-kensington.jpg

Protests have erupted across London in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster, with victims and other angry Londoners uniting in outrage at the failings that led to the blaze.

Many of the protesters are calling on Theresa May to resign, after a number of damning reports about the Government's treatment of fire safety concerns emerged after the tragedy. The Prime Minister has also been under intense pressure after she failed to meet with victims immediately after the fire, choosing to talk to the emergency services instead. She has since visited victims in hospital. 

So far, the fire that broke out in the residential block in the early hours of Wednesday morning has claimed at least 30 lives, and the death toll is expected to rise.  

Follow the latest updates here (please wait to load):

Live Updates

Thousands demand Theresa May holds inquest instead of public inquiry into Grenfell fire amid 'whitewash' fears

Our reporter Will Worley was outside Kensington Town Hall this afternoon. He spoke to Mo Ben, 42, a courier driver, who lives close to Grenfell Tower, witnessed the fire, and said he saw people burning.
 
“The government response has been zero,” he said. “Theresa May’s response has been zero.
“She just popped in and out, it contributed to ill feeling. People need to be reassured but she kept her distance.”

Mr Ben said the community had shown great resilience. But he was disappointed they were shown locked doors at the council offices.
He was also concerned the small disturbances at the Town Hall would change the narrative around the victims and make them appear aggressive.

Like many other protesters present, Mr Ben said he had little faith in a public inquiry, announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday.
“This is the first world, it should never have happened,” Mr Ben added.
To recap, three large protests were held on Friday evening:

One that began at Kensington Town Hall and worked its way north through the borough - heading for the charred tower. This is now beginning to wind down. 

A second in central London made its way to the BBC HQ at Broadcasting House. These protesters are now heading south towards Piccadilly Circus. 
 
A third protest was staged along Whitehall, ending outside Downing Street. 

Mother who lost toddler in Grenfell fire asks: 'Where was the Government'?

Anger and emotion at the march in North Kensington this evening
 
Unconnected to the protests, a man has been jailed after admitting posting pictures of a Grenfell Tower victim on social media.
 
Omega Mwaikambo, 43, pleaded guilty to two offences contrary to section 127 of the Communications Act, Scotland Yard said.
 
He was sentenced to three months at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, the force added.
 
Mwaikambo, of Testerton Walk, west London, was arrested after images were posted online of what appeared to be a partially-covered body following the fatal blaze in north Kensington, west London.
 
At least 30 people are known to have died as fire ripped through the 24-floor building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
 
There was also a silence held near the Grenfell tower block itself
The protesters outside of BBC Broadcasting House are moved there from Oxford Circus - with a minute's silence held
Here is a report on the march on Downing Street:
 

Grenfell fire protesters descend on Downing Street chanting 'May must go'

A resident who lives near Grenfell Tower, Chris Imafidon, gave an emotional address to protesters in west London, holding in one hand a poster of a young child missing and in the other a burned piece of cladding from the building.

"I'm here because this child ... on Tuesday went to bed and now nobody knows where this child is," he said.

A group of protesters have made their way to outside of the BBC - at Broadcasting House in central London.
 
Here is some video of the sit-in in Oxford Circus:
Protesters are also in Trafalgar Square:
  
Protesters are staging a sit-down strike at Oxford Circus in central London. Traffic is stopped. Banners read: Justice for Grenfell.
Throughout the march chants of “justice” had rippled up the crowd.
 
“We are here today because you must look at that building with tears streaming down your face,” one woman told the group as they neared the foot of the tower.
 
Pausing, the hundreds fell silent for a moment before breaking into applause and cheers for those killed.
 
“We need answers and we need answers now,” another man said through a megaphone.
 
Our News Editor, Richard Williams, is on the march through Kensington
Meanwhile, in west London, another protest is winding its way north from Kensington to Notting Hill

Hundreds of firefighters were sent to 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, as large plumes of smoke billowed above the capital after the blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Witnesses spoke of "terrifying" scenes, with some residents suggesting they heard no alarm go off when the fire began. At least 75 people are being treated at six hospitals across the capital.

Comments