Theresa May has refused to say whether the leader of Kensington and Chelsea council should resign following the Grenfell Tower fire.

Overnight on Thursday the authority's chief executive, Nicholas Holgate, stepped down after an intervention by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid.

In the House of Commons, Ms May was asked whether the political leader of the council, Nicholas Paget-Brown, should follow suit.

“That is a matter that will be considered by the appropriate group on Kensington and Chelsea council,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Holgate said he wanted to stay on but admitted his continued presence in the wake of the fire could be a “distraction”.

Earlier this week Mr Paget-Brown was thought to have offered to resign, but colleagues backed him staying on.

“In the circumstances it has of course been appropriate to ensure that as leader... I continue to have the support of my colleagues,” he told the London Evening Standard.

1/10 Inside a flat at 375 Kensington High Street - Located in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea berkeleygroup.co.uk

2/10 The 68 flats are being acquired by the City of London Corporation as part of the response to the tragedy berkeleygroup.co.uk

3/10 The luxury flats are located just a couple of miles from Grenfell Tower berkeleygroup.co.uk

4/10 The families will be offered permanent homes in the building berkeleygroup.co.uk

5/10 Penthouses in the block can go for up to £13m berkeleygroup.co.uk

6/10 A spokesman for the Berkeley Group confirmed they were finalising plans berkeleygroup.co.uk

7/10 The property boasts a gym, swimming pool and 24-hour concierge service harrodsestates.com

8/10 The families will live in the award winning £2bn development berkeleygroup.co.uk

9/10 Families whose lives were devastated by the fire at Grenfell Tower are to be housed in a luxury development berkeleygroup.co.uk

10/10 68 families are to be rehomed in the block berkeleygroup.co.uk

At least 79 people are missing and presumed dead after the devastating fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower last Wednesday.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake called for “political accountability” from the Conservative-run Kensington and Chelsea council.

He said: “No one is looking for a witch hunt, but if heads are starting to roll, they should be the right ones. There must be political accountability.”