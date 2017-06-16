An ex-deputy leader of the Conservatives has accused Theresa May of failing to show “humanity” for not meeting victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze on a visit to the site.

Michael Portillo claimed the Prime Minister should have been ready to be “shouted at”, but instead wanted an “entirely controlled situation”.

He compared her to Jeremy Corbyn who spoke with victims at a refuge centre in the area and was pictured embracing a woman searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

More broadly Mr Portillo, who held two other cabinet posts, said he believed Ms May is a “proven loser”, that her days were numbered and that he would be “amazed” if she was in charge at the end of the summer.

Defence minister Tobias Ellwood said the Prime Minister was unable to meet residents due to security concerns, while Sajid Javid defended his leader, arguing that people show their emotions in different ways.

The furore over Ms May's visit to the scorched Grenfell Tower, follows a botched election campaign which exposed her discomfort at being in the public eye and saw her criticised for relying on repetitive slogans.

1/44 Falling burning debris at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower Guilhem Baker/LNP

2/44 Local residents watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire Getty Images

3/44 London Fire Brigade said there has been a number of fatalities from the blaze Rex Features

4/44 The fire was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday and continued into the morning Rex Features

5/44 A local resident sees the fire over the rooftops @Ebajgora

6/44 A firefighter reacts at the scene of the blaze Getty Images

7/44 Residents watch as the blaze continues Getty Images

8/44 More than 200 firefighters have been fighting the blaze PA

9/44 London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared the fire a major incident Getty Images

10/44 Police and fire services attempted to evacuate the concrete block of flats Getty Images

11/44 A woman runs to assist paramedics working at the fire at the Grenfell Tower Getty Images

12/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London in the early hours of Wednesday morning Getty Images

13/44 Fire fighters tackle the 24-storey building in West London Getty Images

14/44 Ambulances are stationed nearby Getty Images

15/44 Paramedics arrive with oxygen Getty Images

16/44 Emergency services believe it will take some time to establish the cause of the fire

17/44 Tens of people have been taken to five different hospitals across London Getty Images

18/44 A man comforts a boy after the tower block was severely damaged Reuters

19/44 Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground nearby Reuters

20/44 Firefighters are stationed at the building Getty Images

21/44 Smoke engulfs Grenfell tower Rex Features

22/44 Lots of people donating water, food and clothing to St Clement's church for the residents of Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Samuel Osborne

23/44 A man speaks to a fire fighter after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

24/44 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were evacuated and a number of people were treated for a range of injuries EPA

25/44 A resident of Grenfell Tower is trapped as smoke billows from the window after a fire engulfed the building Getty Images

26/44 A distressed, trapped man waves an item of clothing from his window, at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower block in Latimer Road Guilhem Baker/LNP

27/44 Members of the emergency services work at the scene of a huge blaze which engulfed Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in Latimer Road Getty Images

28/44 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze EPA

29/44 Fire fighters tackle the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

30/44 The burnt facade of Grenfell Tower, the night after the fire in Latimer Road, West London REUTERS/Neil Hall

31/44 Local residents gather at a community centre near Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road REUTERS/Toby Melville

32/44 A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London AP

33/44 Police and rescue services operate near the fire at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block in Latimer Road EPA

34/44 A man stands amid debris on the A40 after a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London REUTERS/Toby Melville

35/44 A view of the empty A40 highway after it was closed in both directions, due to the proximity of the fire at Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road EPA

36/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

37/44 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

38/44 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

39/44 Provisions on tables at the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA

40/44 Beds are laid out in the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA Wire

41/44 A pile of donated clothes, sleeping bags and water lie next to a police cordon near the burning the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

42/44 Signs asking for donations are seen outside the Notting Hill methodist Chruch Getty Images

43/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

44/44 A man is rescued by fire fighters after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

Appearing on the BBC's This Week, Mr Portillo said: “Alas, Mrs May was what she’s been for the last five or six weeks, and that is to say she wanted an entirely controlled situation in which she didn’t use her humanity.

“She met in private with the emergency services, a good thing to do no doubt. But she should have been there with the residents, which is what Jeremy Corbyn was. And he was there hugging people and being natural with them.”

He went on: “The Prime Minister would have been shouted at by the residents, but she should have been willing to take that. You have to be prepared to receive people’s emotions and not be so frightened about people.”

Mr Portillo, who served in John Major’s cabinet in the mid-90s, lamented that the Conservatives were in a “terrible quandary” over how they should move forward.

He said: “She’s not going to be Prime Minister for very much longer. I’d be amazed if she made it to the conference, which is in October.

“The only person who could lead the party who is a proven winner is Ruth Davidson. Theresa May is a proven loser.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

On Question Time last night, Tory minister Tobias Ellwood blamed “security concerns” for the decision to keep the Prime Minister away from local residents.

On Sky News, Communities Secretary Mr Javid said Ms May had wanted to make sure emergency services had all the resources they needed and had released extra funds to ensure they did.

Speaking yesterday, Ms May said: “Right now, people want answers, and it’s absolutely right and that’s why I am today ordering a full public inquiry into this disaster.

“We need to know what happened, we need to have an explanation of this, we owe that to the families, to the people who have lost loved ones, friends and the homes in which they lived.”