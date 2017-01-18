The European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator has slammed Boris Johnson after he suggested the President of France might be considering Nazi-style “punishment beatings” on Britain for wanting to leave the EU.

Guy Verhofstadt said the comments made by the Foreign Secretary about Francois Hollande are "abhorrent and deeply unhelpful" as the UK and EU prepare for sensitive talks to determine Britain's future relations with the bloc.

Downing Street was also dragged into the embarrassing row, being forced to defend Mr Johnson by saying the remarks were "theatrical" adding "he was in no way suggesting that anyone was a Nazi".

Speaking in India, Mr Johnson said: “If Mr Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anybody who seeks to escape [the EU], in the manner of some World War Two movie, I don’t think that is the way forward, and it’s not in the interests of our friends and partners.

"It seems absolutely incredible to me that, in the 21st century, member states of the EU should be seriously contemplating the reintroduction of tariffs or whatever to administer punishment to the UK."