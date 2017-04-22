The European Parliament’s Brexit chief has accused Theresa May of a “power grab” motivated by “opportunism” after the Prime Minister decided to call an early general election.

Guy Verhofstadt, the Parliament’s Brexit coordinator, dismissed Ms May’s claim that an election was needed to enable her to secure a better deal with the EU as “nonsensical”.

“What has been billed as a ‘Brexit election’ is an attempted power grab by the Tories, who wish to take advantage of a Labour party in seeming disarray to secure another five years of power before the reality of Brexit bites,” Mr Verhofstadt wrote in The Observer.

“Will the election of more Tory MPs give May a greater chance of securing a better Brexit deal? For those sitting around the table in Brussels, this is an irrelevance.

“It appears this election is being driven by the opportunism of the party in government, rather than by the people they represent.”

The former Belgian prime minister said Ms May’s “tough negotiating red lines and her lack of room for manoeuvre” had alienated figures in Brussels and made a trade deal less likely.

Confirming her decision to call for an early election, Ms May claimed that every vote for the Conservatives would “make me stronger when I negotiate for Britain with the European Union”.

In pictures: European Parliament Brexit discussions







12 show all In pictures: European Parliament Brexit discussions





















1/12 European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier listens at the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

2/12 Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg EPA

3/12 European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

4/12 Michel Barnier, European Chief Negotiator for Brexit reacts during a meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg EPA

5/12 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

6/12 Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcoming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

7/12 European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier gestures during speeches at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty

8/12 The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (L) speaks with European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty

9/12 European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

10/12 Getty Images

11/12 German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

12/12 The European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France Getty Images

“We can only conclude that many British politicians and the media still don’t fathom how article 50 will work”, he added.

“As with the referendum, which many European leaders saw as a Tory cat fight that got out of control, I have little doubt many on the continent see this election as again motivated by the internal machinations of the Tory party.”

The Belgian MEP also appeared to pour cold water on the likelihood of a transitional period during which Britain would retain access to the single market while it attempted to negotiate a trade deal with the EU.

“European leaders are preparing for customs controls to be introduced from Brexit day in March 2019,” he said.

And he accused UK government ministers of being engulfed by a “fog of surrealism”.

Mr Verhofstadt’s article is likely to ruffle feathers in Downing Street ahead of key talks next week between Ms May and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the timeline for the two-year negotiation process that will conclude with Britain leaving the EU in 2019.