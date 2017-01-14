Half of the British population think that Theresa May should pursue a close relationship with the incoming President Donald Trump because it is in Britain’s best interests, according to a new poll.

Taken by ComRes for The Independent, the findings come as the man tipped to be Mr Trump’s ambassador to the EU suggested in an interview that he would advise the President to offer Britain a “game-changing” trade deal with the US after Brexit.

Sir Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the US, has previously suggested the so-called special relationship will continue and that the two leaders will “build on the legacy” of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

Respondents were asked whether they agreed that “Theresa May should pursue a close relationship with Donald Trump because it is in Britain’s best interests” or “should not pursue a close relationship with Trump even if Britain’s interests would be harmed”.

The poll found that 49 per cent supported a close relationship, while 31 per cent thought it would be better for Downing Street to turn its back on the new American administration. The other 20 per cent said they didn’t know.

Labour voters were split when it comes to deciding whether the Prime Minister should cosy up to the US President-elect, with 37 per cent saying that she should while 46 per cent thought she shouldn’t pander to Mr Trump who will be confirmed as the next President of the United States at his inauguration on Friday.

Among those who voted Conservative at the 2015 general election, there is a clear majority with 63 per cent believing Ms May should continue to foster the so-called special relationship.

In late 2016, two of Ms May’s most senior aides, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, travelled to Washington to meet some of Mr Trump’s closest aides.

When the secret mission by Ms May’s joint chiefs-of-staff was announced earlier this month, a Government source said it was part of the process leading towards the Prime Minister’s first visit in the spring.

UK news in pictures







14 show all UK news in pictures

























1/14 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

2/14 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

3/14 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

4/14 12 January 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the Cyprus Peace Talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland EPA

5/14 11 January 2017 Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London. According to documents leaked to the BBC, record numbers of patients are facing long waits in A & E's and that nearly a quarter of all patients waited longer than the four hour target set in 2004. The figures come after the British Red Cross claimed the NHS was facing a 'humanitarian crisis' this winter Getty

6/14 10 January 2017 Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rolf Harris appearing by video link at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

7/14 10 January 2017 A David Bowie fan poses in front of the mural of late British pop icon David Bowie created by Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, as fans paid their respects in Brixton, south London Getty

8/14 10 January 2017 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Millbank television studios in Westminster, London PA

9/14 9 January 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire Reuters

10/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA wire

11/14 9 January 2017 People look at a sign warning travellers of industrial action at Elephant and Castle Underground Station in London as a 24-hour strike halted Tube services PA wire

12/14 9 January 2017 Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont Castle today following his resignation as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Getty

13/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA Wire

14/14 8 January 2017 David Bowie 70th Birthday commemoration at Brixton O2 Rex

“During the second phone call with President-elect Trump, the Prime Minister suggested it would be a good idea for key staff from both teams to meet. President-elect Trump agreed this would be useful,” they added.

“We are pleased to have been able to make that happen and the Prime Minister looks forward to visiting the new president in the spring.” Despite having criticised Mr Trump during the presidential campaign, Ms May has recently said he is “very easy to talk to”.

On Twitter, Mr Trump added: “I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime US ally, is very special!”

ComRes interviewed 2,038 GB adults online between 11 and 13 January. Full details on ComRes website.