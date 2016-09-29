Government to end Help To Buy mortgage guarantee scheme

The Government has signalled the end of one of David Cameron’s flagship housing policies, the Help To Buy mortgage guarantee scheme.

In a letter to the Bank of England on Thursday the Chancellor Philip Hammond said the scheme would not be extended beyond 2016.

Under the £12 billion guarantee the Government stands behind lenders running high stress 95 per cent mortgages. It has been available to buyers since January 2014.

The mortgage guarantee scheme, a part of the wider Help To Buy policy, was controversial because of fears it could contribute to an unsustainable housing bubble by boosting demand for homes without raising supply.

Critics said the scheme might hurt more people than it helped because the continued rise in house prices since it was introduced may have excluded more people from buying homes than actually used the scheme. It is however difficult to separate out the impact of the scheme from other factors raising house prices.

Adam Posen, a former member of the Bank of England monetary policy committee, had previously branded the guarantee “dysfunctional”.

The Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee said earlier this month that the policy was not needed. It concluded that the scheme had not driven up prices, even on homes that the scheme was used to buy.

Other parts of Help to Buy, the equity loan scheme and the ISA bank account, will continue to operate.

The loan element of the scheme is less controversial because it can only be used on new homes, meaning it is linked in some way to supply. The ISA effectively gifts people who have saved a deposit additional money and has been criticised for being potentially regressive.

In pictures: Tiny London flats to rent







6 show all In pictures: Tiny London flats to rent









1/6 London properties A "cosy" flat in an upmarket area of west London is available to rent for a reasonable £520 a month, provided the tenant doesn’t mind showering under the bed

2/6 London properties Located on Castletown Road, the advertisement on Zoopla boasts: "A cosy, single studio located in the heart of London’s fashionable and up-market area of West Kensington, this compact mezzanine includes not only a fully furnished living area including table, chair, wardrobe and chest of draws [sic] but also a personal shower and kitchenette complete with storage"

3/6 London properties The property is recommended for "students, working professionals and those looking for a thriving London life at an affordable rate" Rightmove

4/6 London properties A studio flat for rent in Kember Street, north London was advertised for £737-a-month Rightmove

5/6 London properties The 'well-used' kitchen of a flat in Hoxton, which was on the market for £997 per month Zoopla

6/6 London properties For only £125 per week you could be the lucky owner of this single studio flat, complete with shower and kitchenette, located between Barons Court and West Kensington Zoopla

Theresa May has said she wants to close Britain’s “homes deficit” and said housing will be one of her priorities, though she has yet to announce new policies in the area.

She may announce new measures at the Conservative conference, which begins in Birmingham this weekend.

The Chancellor wrote to Mark Carney to say: “The high LTV mortgage market has become less reliant on the scheme as confidence has returned. There are now over 30 lenders offering 90-95 per cent loans outside the scheme.

“This reflects the fact that the scheme was introduced with as specific purpose that has now been successfully achieved and, as such, I can confirm that it will close to new loans at the end of 2016 as planned. I will inform participating lenders.

“I welcome the FPC’s judgment that this decision will be unlikely, in current market conditions, to affect significantly the provision of finance to prospective mortgagors, including high LTV borrowers.

“It is important to note that the end of this particular scheme does not diminish in anyway the Government’s commitment to supporting those looking to ge ton the housing ladder, including through the Help To Buy: ISA, and Help To Buy equity loan schemes.”