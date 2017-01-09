Tax office closures won't save as much money as the Government thought, spending watchdog says

HMRC’s programme of closing over a hundred tax offices will not save anywhere near as much money as it had expected over the next decade, a watchdog has warned.

The tax authority is moving from 170 offices to 17 regional offices in a bid to cut costs and create “hubs” but a longstanding deal with a private sector contractor is understood to be reducing the planned savings.

The National Audit Office says HMRC now believes only £212 million will be made in efficiency savings by 2026, down from £499 million it had predicted in its November 2015 business case – a cut of 57 per cent.

The 10-year running cost for HMRC’s estate will be 22 per cent higher (£600m) than previously anticipated according to the NAO, with “more than half” of this “due to the higher than anticipated running costs for its new buildings”.

Civil service trade unions, which campaigned against the closures, called for a halt to the programme. PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “With costs rising and the cracks beginning to show, it is now imperative that HMRC halts these plans and allows MPs and the public to have their say.

“Cutting thousands of HMRC staff in recent years has hit the services it provides to the public, yet the department and this Tory government are ploughing ahead with poorly thought through plans that would mean thousands more job cuts.”

​Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit Office, said: “HMRC has improved the handling of its current contract with Mapeley and achieved better outcomes, though significant risks remain.

“Looking ahead, HMRC has acknowledged its original plan for regional centres was unrealistic and is now re-considering the scope and timing of the programme.

“It should step back and consider whether this strategy still best supports its wider business transformation and will deliver the sustainable cost savings it set out to achieve in the long run.”

Liberal Democrat shadow chancellor, Susan Kramer, said HMRC had been “utterly reckless” with its approach to the closures.

“Their actions cost jobs in local HMRC centres and cut businesses and taxpayers off from advice and yet they are now saying the move will cost over £300m over the next decade,” she said.

“These HMRC offices that have closed were the final part of government infrastructure that was in a lot of towns throughout the UK, with them gone, and the jobs, it means another nail in the coffin for many small and rural communities.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

“The NAO report is a damming verdict on an organisation that seems as bad at spending money as it is from collecting it from the richest individuals who owe it.”

AN HMRC spokesperson said: “HMRC’s employees are currently spread across 159 offices around the country, many of which are a legacy of the 1960s and 1970s ranging in size from around 6,000 people to fewer than ten.

“Our 13 new Regional Centres are an essential part of our work to modernise HMRC and provide an even better service for our customers, while delivering annual savings to the taxpayer of over £80 million from 2025-26. It also means modern offices for our staff, with the latest technology, better collaboration between teams, local training and wider career opportunities.”