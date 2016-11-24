Sexual assault and bullying allegations among staff at the UK’s independent inquiry into child abuse have not been taken seriously, a report by an influential group of MPs has found.

The Home Affairs Committee said disputed allegations that a senior member of the inquiry’s staff sexually assaulted a female worker in a lift were not properly pursued.

In their report the MPs highlighted how experienced lawyers have been quitting the inquiry’s team at an “alarming rate” and said consistent problems had “seriously diminished” its ability to deliver objectives.

Child abuse going 'undetected'

The inquiry has been beset by problems and is on its fourth chair after three former holders of the post stood down.

The committee’s report comes after Ben Emmerson QC, the most senior lawyer appointed to the Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), resigned following an allegation he sexually assaulted a female “inquiry worker” in a lift. Mr Emmerson stringently denies the claim.

The report said: “It is not for us to pass any comment on the allegations made in the media about the former counsel to the inquiry, which he has categorically denied.

“We are not in a position, and it is certainly not our responsibility, to assess either the facts of the case or the details of the processes that the inquiry pursued.

“However, on the basis of the evidence we have seen, we do not believe that IICSA has taken seriously enough its responsibility to pursue allegations of bullying or disclosures of sexual assault within the inquiry.

“Nor do we believe it has done enough to demonstrate publicly that it has a robust approach to such matters.”

The inquiry has reportedly denied receiving any complaint about the sexual assault. The alleged victim gave an account of the incident on the day it happened, but did not want the incident to be investigated, according to the BBC.

As part of their review, MPs sought the views of other former counsel on their experience of working with the inquiry.

But the report said that three out of four who had responded felt unable to provide substantive submissions, because the inquiry had not waived its confidentiality and privilege rights.

UK news in pictures







19 show all UK news in pictures



































1/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

2/19 Wolfgang Buttress' Hive Installation is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail Getty

3/19 The Palm House is illuminated as Kew Gardens launch their festive illuminated trail in London, England. The world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens will be lit by over 60,000 lights and includes eight artworks by British and international artists Getty

4/19 Launch of the new Design Museum co-hosted by Alexandra Shulman, Sir Terence Conran and Deyan Sudjic in London, United Kingdom Getty

5/19 Andy Murray of Great Britain lifts the trophy following his victory during the Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the O2 Arena in London, England Getty

6/19 Storm Angus brought hurricane force winds to southern Britain which brought flooding and power cuts to thousands of homes Getty

7/19 Mother Jean Leadbeater, father Gordon Leadbeater and sister Kim Leadbeater of late Labour MP Jo Cox, arrive to attend the ongoing trial of Thomas Mair, the man accused of murdering her at the Old Bailey Getty

8/19 Joe Corre, son of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren, burns a God Save The Queen T-Shirt at Buckingham Palace Getty

9/19 Actor Kevin Spacey and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique attend the Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Great Britain at the O2 Arena Getty

10/19 Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, England Getty

11/19 The Prince of Wales arrives at the Guards' Chapel in Wellington Barracks, London for a service and to lay a wreath at the Guards' Memorial for the Welsh Guards' Regimental Remembrance Sunday PA wire

12/19 British Prime Minister Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn Leader of the Labour Party and Angus Robertson, Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party with former British Prime Minister's David Cameron, Tony Blair and Sir John Major during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, Britain EPA

13/19 Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron, and Westminster Leader of the Scottish National Party Angus Roberston take part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

14/19 Veterans wait on Horse Guards Parade for the start of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London Reuters

15/19 People across the UK gathered to pay tribute to service personnel who have died during conflicts, as part of the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremonies ge

16/19 Members of Scotland's armed forces and veterans gather to commemorate and pay respect to the sacrifice of service men and women who fought in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts in Fort William, Scotland Getty

17/19 The 689th Lord Mayor of the City of London Andrew Parmley waves from his carriage during The Lord Mayor's Show Getty

18/19 The Lord Mayor procession passes by St Pauls Cathedral in London EPA

19/19 Spectators watch as the Lord Mayor of the City of London's carriage arrives outside the Royal Courts of Justice during the Lord Mayor's Show in London, England Getty

MPs said the inquiry would benefit from “greater transparency about its approach and greater public clarity about the different kinds of work it is undertaking”.

The probe has been plagued by problems since it was set up by then home secretary Theresa May in 2014.

Described as the most ambitious public inquiry ever launched in England and Wales, there are suggestions it could cost more than £100m.

In the latest setback last week, one of the largest victims’ groups involved withdrew co-operation, branding it an “unpalatable circus”.

The development sparked calls for chairwoman Professor Alexis Jay to be replaced, but she has been backed by the Government.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, chair of the committee, said: “This inquiry is far too important to be sunk by problems. That’s why urgent action is needed to sort them out. Survivors of abuse deserve nothing less.”

Prof Jay became the fourth person to lead the inquiry following the resignation of Dame Lowell Goddard earlier this year.

The report also criticised Dame Lowell, accusing her of refusing to provide oral evidence to the committee.

In a letter earlier this month the New Zealand high court judge said she had never declined to provide oral evidence to the committee.

Dame Lowell said she had a duty to maintain judicial independence and had volunteered detailed written reports, adding that she was “not aware of any matter which remains unanswered”.