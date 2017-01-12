Home Secretary Amber Rudd's speech to the Conservative Party conference on foreign workers is being treated as a "hate incident" by police.

In her speech in October 2016 the Tory minister proposed tougher rules on foreign workers to stop immigrants coming to the UK “taking jobs British people could do”.

Her comments were reported to West Midlands Police by Joshua Silver, a physics professor at the University of Oxford, according to The Times.

Police have now written to Mr Silver stating the incident “has been recorded in line with the National Police Chiefs’ Council manual as a non-crime hate incident”.

In her speech in Birmingham, the former energy secretary said: “I want us to look again at whether our immigration system provides the right incentives for businesses to invest in British workers.”

She continued: “I can announce today, we will shortly be consulting on the next steps needed to control immigration.

“We will be looking across work and study routes.

“This will include examining whether we should tighten the test companies have to take before recruiting from abroad.

“British businesses have driven the economic recovery in this country, with employment at record levels.

“However we still need to do more so all British people get the opportunities they need to get on in life.

“The test should ensure people coming here are filling gaps in the labour market, not taking jobs British people could do.”

Her speech sparked a backlash and the Conservatives were accused of peddling myths about foreigners taking British people’s jobs.

James O'Brien says Amber Rudd's speech echoes Mein Kampf

Days later the Government U-turned on the plans, which critics said would have included “naming and shaming” firms by making them reveal what proportion of their workforce is foreign.

Ministers said the data collected under the policy would in fact not be made public and would be for internal policymaking purposes only.