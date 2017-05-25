There was a sharp fall in net migration to Britain in last year, official figures released on Thursday morning show.

The Office for National Statistics estimated long-term net migration to be 248,000 in 2016, down a "statistically significant" 84,000 from 2015.

The net change was driven by a big increase in EU citizens leaving the country in a year that saw the UK vote to leave the European Union – as well as a smaller fall in people coming to the UK.

The ONS says around 117,000 EU citizens left the UK in 2016, an increase of 31,000 on 2015 and the highest recorded estimate since 2009.

Those who left were mostly EU8 citizens – a group which includes citizens of Poland, Czechia, the Baltics and Hungary.

Notably, the number of people moving to the UK to study at its universities also fell by 32,000 to 136,000.

Despite the fall, net migration is still far above the Government's target of 100,000, which David Cameron committed to in 2010 and re-iterated in 2015.

Theresa May has re-iterated the pledge in her party's 2017 manifesto but not explained how it will be achieved; the Government has refused to give specifics on its plans for what the immigration system will look like after leaving the EU.

The fall should also be seen in the context of net migration reaching a record high at the end of 2016.

Theresa May has refused to confirm EU nationals' future rights in Britain (Reuters)

The Government has repeatedly refused to confirm whether EU citizens will have a right to stay in the UK after Brexit negotiations despite calls to do so.

Different migrants appear to be dealing with the uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote in different ways, however.

Brexit racism and the fightback







9 show all Brexit racism and the fightback















1/9 Demonstrators protest against an increase in post-ref racism at London's March for Europe in July 2016 PA

2/9 These cards were found near a school in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, the day after the EU referendum Twitter/@howgilb

3/9 Getty

4/9 Romford, Essex, June 25 @diamondgeezer

5/9 A worker at this Romanian food shop was asleep upstairs at the time of this arson attack in Norwich on July 8, but escaped unharmed. Hundreds later participated in a ‘love bombing’ rally outside the shop to express their opposition to racism and their support of the shop owners. JustGiving/Helen Linehan

6/9 This neo-Nazi sticker was spotted in Glasgow on June 26 Courtesy of Eoin Palmer

7/9 But after news emerged of neo-Nazi stickers appearing in Glasgow, some in the city struck back with slogans of their own. Courtesy of Eoin Palmer

8/9 Getty

9/9 More signs began to appear in some parts of the UK, created by people who wanted to show their opposition to post-referendum racism Courtesy of Bernadette Russell

Separate figures show there was a 103,000 surge in EU nationals applying for permanent residence in Britain in first three months of this year, up from 77,000 last year.

As well as the actions of the Government, the exodus could also be driven by a sharp recorded increase in anti-foreigner hate crimes since the European Union referendum. Police figures showing increases are concentrated in areas that voted mostly strongly to leave the UK.