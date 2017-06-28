More than half of parents have considered calling their child Corbyn after a surge in the Labour leader's popularity, according to a study.

The survey, conducted by website channelmum.com, found over half of parents favour the name, which has already seen its popularity soar by 50 per cent between 2014-15.

It is expected to rise further after Jeremy Corbyn's unexpected success in the general election.

However, the study found that while 40 per cent of parents would consider naming their child May, only 4 per cent would go for the moniker Theresa.

Political names were found to be the fastest-growing new baby naming trend in the UK, with 23 per cent of parents electing to name their children after politicians.

Others included Boris (Johnson) and Diane (Abbott), which both came in at 5 per cent each, Donald (Trump) on 6 per cent and Nigel (Farage) on 1 per cent.

The survey, which interviewed 1,305 parents across the UK, also identified the trend of using traditional Muslim names, such as Zane, Ayesha and Omar, by non-Muslim families.

Names from Disney's hugely popular film Frozen were also popular, with many chlidren being named Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

But the most popular trend saw surnames used as first names, such as Jackson, Hunter, Riley, Parker and Jones.

Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum.com, said: “Corbyn is the stand-out naming trend this year and a strong name encompassing both the surname as first name and political name trend.

“We expect to see lots of babies conceived at Glastonbury or over the election period named after the Labour leader.

“But remember a week is a long time in politics and your child will have to have that name for a lifetime, so make sure you are sure before naming them after any politician.