Jeremy Corbyn has said Donald Trump's controversial visit to the UK should be scrapped.

The Labour leader said Mr Trump's promotion of misogyny and a Muslim travel ban that "undermines international law" meant we should not be rolling out the red carpet.

Asked whether the pair would have a meeting, Mr Corbyn said: "Donald Trump should not be coming to the UK.

"Donald Trump has been promoting something that undermines international law, he has been promoting misogyny, he has been making some awful statements in the USA and threatening to build a wall with Mexico.

“We should be challenging Trump on international law issues and we should also not be rolling the red carpet out."

"It would be right to meet the President of the USA but I think it would be wrong for him to come here."

