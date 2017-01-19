Jeremy Corbyn 'ignoring Northern Irish political crisis in case IRA sympathy claims resurface'

Jeremy Corbyn has failed to act on the Northern Ireland political crisis because he is worried allegations will resurface that he supports militant Republicanism, a leading politician has said.
Power-sharing collapsed at Stormont earlier this week after more than a decade of cooperation and joint rule between nationalist and unionist politicians. Naomi Long, who is leader of the anti-sectarianism Alliance Party, told The Independent that both the Conservatives and Labour were failing to recognise the gravity of the situation.
The Labour leader has long been accused of harbouring Republican sympathies, having attended and given speeches at an official commemoration in 1988 to honour dead IRA terrorists during the Troubles, also referring to their imprisoned members as “prisoners of war”.
Mr Corbyn has previously denied having any connections to or political sympathy for the group.
Ms Long said Mr Corbyn was not doing enough to address the political crisis in Northern Ireland, warning it could be partly due to fear that his links to Republicanism will resurface and spark new criticism.
She told The Independent: “I think there is a reluctance for him to engage [in the present Northern Irish political crisis] because of the line he has taken in the past.”
She added that constant reshuffles of Mr Corbyn’s cabinet meant that there have been four Shadow Northern Ireland Secretaries under the Labour leader, which undermined relationships between the party and Northern Irish politicians due to loss of institutional knowledge and personal links.
She said: “I think we’re on to our fourth secretary of state from Labour. People like Vernon Coaker and Ivan Lewis, had a good working relationship with the local parties and a good understanding of what is going on. But we have this constant flux within Labour.”
Ms Long also expressed concern that continued in-fighting in Labour related to Mr Corbyn’s electability meant the party had become inward looking, at the expense of wider issues, such as the Northern Ireland crisis.
She said: “They are very much focused on Labour’s problems at the moment. They are very distracted in terms of what’s going on in Northern Ireland.”
Stormont’s executive collapsed on Monday after Sinn Fein pulled out of power-sharing with the Democratic Unionist Party.
Martin McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minister, citing concerns at what he called the DUP’s “arrogance” over how the party’s leader had dealt with claims of financial mismanagement. Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, is accused of mishandling a government renewable heat scheme which has cost the tax payer £490m. She has refused to step down over the scandal, prompting Mr McGuinness to resign in protest.
UK news in pictures
UK news in pictures
-
1/28 17 January 2017
The Ivy Restaurant in London as it celebrates its 100th anniversary
PA wire
-
2/28 17 January 2017
A general view of a Green Plaque unveiled to celebrate 100 years of the Ivy
Getty Images
-
3/28 17 January 2017
The coffin of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England
Getty Images
-
4/28 17 January 2017
The funeral cortege of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England
Getty Images
-
5/28 17 January 2017
Jill Saward's husband Gavin Drake is comforted after her funeral at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire
PA wire
-
6/28 17 January 2017
Britains recently appointed ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, walks through Downing Street in central London
Getty Images
-
7/28 17 January 2017
The sun rises through the frosty mist in as deer graze in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire
PA
-
8/28 17 January 2017
A misty Sunrise in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire
PA
-
9/28 16 January 2017
Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
10/28 16 January 2017
On Your Wavelength by Marcus Lyall uses mind-power to choreograph light patterns at the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
11/28 16 January 2017
At 7 metres, Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
12/28 16 January 2017
Horizontal Interference by Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka illuminates Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
13/28 16 January 2017
Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
14/28 16 January 2017
Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
-
15/28 12 January 2017
A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
16/28 12 January 2017
Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
-
17/28 12 January 2017
Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
18/28 12 January 2017
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the Cyprus Peace Talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland
EPA
-
19/28 11 January 2017
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London. According to documents leaked to the BBC, record numbers of patients are facing long waits in A & E's and that nearly a quarter of all patients waited longer than the four hour target set in 2004. The figures come after the British Red Cross claimed the NHS was facing a 'humanitarian crisis' this winter
Getty
-
20/28 10 January 2017
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rolf Harris appearing by video link at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault
Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
-
21/28 10 January 2017
A David Bowie fan poses in front of the mural of late British pop icon David Bowie created by Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, as fans paid their respects in Brixton, south London
Getty
-
22/28 10 January 2017
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Millbank television studios in Westminster, London
PA
-
23/28 9 January 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire
Reuters
-
24/28 9 January 2017
People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike
PA wire
-
25/28 9 January 2017
People look at a sign warning travellers of industrial action at Elephant and Castle Underground Station in London as a 24-hour strike halted Tube services
PA wire
-
26/28 9 January 2017
Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont Castle today following his resignation as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister
Getty
-
27/28 9 January 2017
People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike
PA Wire
-
28/28 8 January 2017
David Bowie 70th Birthday commemoration at Brixton O2
Rex
Under power-sharing rules his resignation meant Ms Foster also lost her post as both must govern jointly at all times in order for the other to retain their position.
Secretary of State James Brokenshire has announced a snap election will now take place on 2 March, in the hope of electing a new government that will return to power-sharing.
The Independent has approached Jeremy Corbyn for comment.
- More about:
- politics
- Northern Ireland
- Stormont
- Martin McGuinness
- Arlene Foster