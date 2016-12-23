Jeremy Corbyn has called out Donald Trump’s presidential election politics, accusing him of replacing an economic strategy with blame for “Muslims, Mexcians, and women”.

Mr Corbyn, who has already called on Europe's socialists to solve the problems of working people being wooed by right-wing parties, said the US President-elect had won his election by blaming minorities for society's problems.

His comments came in an interview with The Independent, in which he said his party would be ready for an early general election if the Prime Minister wished to call one.

The Labour leader continued: “Trump ran a campaign claiming to an outsider and claiming to be a populist for ordinary Americans as he termed it. In reality, he blamed Muslims and Mexicans and women for the problems in society.

He didn’t actually make any specific economic proposals other than one of essentially an isolation into the USA and endlessly blaming minorities for the problems of the USA."

Mr Corbyn said the President-elect “ought to examine the structure of the US economy” and realise the massive contribution that Mexican migrants make to it.

“For example, what he plans to do in the future on trade and other issues – very unclear. I want us promote trade arrangements, which are fair but also do promote environmental, sustainability and human rights. So I don’t think these are going to be high on Donald Trump’s agenda from anything he’s said so far.

But, he added: “Although his many statements on world affairs are often very contradictory”

On the morning it became clear Mr Trump had won the Presidential election in the US, Mr Corbyn had labelled the event as a “unmistakable rejection” of the political establishment and an economic system that has delivered escalating inequality.

He added in a statement at the time: “This is a rejection of a failed economic consensus and a governing elite that has been seen not to have listened. And the public anger that has propelled Donald Trump to office has been reflected in political upheavals across the world.

Emily Thornberry, the shadow Foreign Secretary, added that while Mr Corbyn, her party leader, and Mr Trump had very different values there were “similarities” between them.

But in the interview with the Independent, Mr Corbyn described it in a slightly different way. “The similarities are hard to find,” he said. “The differences are easier to identify.

“I look around the Shadow Cabinet we have and I don’t see any trillionaires, or millionaires, I see hard-working people trying to present politics in a good way”.

