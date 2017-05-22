An apparent concerted effort to link Jeremy Corbyn to the IRA is a “dead cat” that shows the Conservative Party are worried, the Shadow Education Secretary has said.

The weekend saw Conservative figures step up criticisms of the Labour leader, accusing him of “siding with Britain’s” enemies as Mr Corbyn’s party gained traction in the polls.

The Labour leader then took part in an interview with Sky News in which he faced repeated questions over his historic links to the terrorist organisation.

But speaking on BBC Breakfast, Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner said: “I think it’s a bit of dead cat because the Conservatives know at the moment they are on the rack, because they are trying to bring in a dementia tax which will hurt older people.

“Jeremy Corbyn on Sophy Ridge did condemn the bombing [by the] IRA, he did condemn that bombing and he was quite clear about that.

“Labour have got a proud record, under Tony Blair we brought about the peace process in Northern Ireland. Jeremy has been absolutely clear, he condemns the bombing by the IRA in Northern Ireland and we want to continue to see the peace process flourish.”

Mr Corbyn, who attended rallies and protests organised by the Republican-backed Troops Out Movement in the 1980s, said he condemned "all bombing", adding: “I condemn all the bombings by both the Loyalists and the IRA.”

It comes after reports that MI5 opened a file on the Labour leader amid concerns over his willingness to enter into dialogue with members of the IRA.

Corbyn 'refuses to condemn' IRA in Sky News interview

The security agency is believed to routinely keep files on people of interest, including political activists and campaigners. Archived documents have revealed Mr Corbyn attended several events supporting the militant Republicans during the 1980s and 1990s.

An unnamed source reportedly told The Telegraph: “If there was a file on someone, it meant they had come to notice. We opened a temporary file and did a preliminary investigation. It was then decided whether we should open a permanent file on them.”

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn added: “M15 kept files on many peace and Labour movement campaigners at the time, including anti-Apartheid activists and trade unionists.”