Jeremy Corbyn: 'Only 84 per cent of media coverage is hostile'

Jeremy Corbyn has cited evidence saying 84 per cent of media coverage has been hostile to the Labour party, joking they could "up their game" or "be fairer".

Asked on ITV's Peston on Sunday if he felt some media outlets were against him, the Labour Leader said: "Only 84 per cent of the media reporting of the Labour party in the last year has been hostile, so they could up their game and get it up to 90 per cent, or they could be fairer."

A majority of the British public believe the media is deliberately biased against Mr Corbyn and is seeking to portray him in a negative light.

Just 29 per cent of British adults disagreed that the “mainstream media as a whole has been deliberately biasing coverage to portray Jeremy Corbyn in a negative manner” when asked by pollsters YouGov.

1/8 Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith clash at a leadership hustings in Gateshead, where Mr Smith was scarcely able to answer a question without being booed by Mr Corbyn’s supporters PA

2/8 “Jeremy himself admitted he was seven out of 10 in terms of his faith in the European Union. He said it,” said Mr Smith during his second live debate with Jeremy Corbyn Getty

3/8 Ballot papers are currently due to be sent out on 22 August and returned a month later, with the result being announced at a special Labour conference on 24 September Getty

4/8 Jeremy Corbyn supporters cheer and wave placards as the Labour Leader addresses thousands of supporters in in Liverpool, England Getty

5/8 Labour Party leadership candidate Owen Smith poses for a picture with supporters during a picnic for young members in London Fields, Hackney in London Getty

6/8 The Labour leader has a spring in his step at a leadership rally in Sunderland Screenshot

7/8 Labour leadership contender Owen Smith delivers a speech at the Open University in Milton Keynes, where he promised to reverse Conservative cuts set to leave millions of low paid workers thousands of pounds a year worse off PA

8/8 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has urged Owen Smith to distance himself from those saying they want to split the Labour party Getty

Mr Corbyn was speaking ahead of the Labour leadership election, which sees his position as leader challenged by Owen Smith.

Ballots close on Wednesday 21 September and the winner will be announced at the Labour Party Special Conference in Liverpool on Saturday 24 September.

On Friday, Mr Smith warned there were five days left to "save the Labour Party" from Mr Corbyn.

The MP for Pontpridd served in Mr Corbyn’s shadow cabinet but later resigned from the post of shadow work and pensions secretary.

Mr Corbyn has said he will welcome rebel Labour MPs back to his frontbench if he wins the leadership election.