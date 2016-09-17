Jeremy Corbyn has made a peace offer to Labour MPs who have been critical of his leadership, by asking them to rejoin his frontbench.

The current leader of the Labour party has said if he wins the leadership election, those MPs who have opposed him in the past are welcome to work with him but they must respect his mandate and accept the direction he wishes to take the party in.

Mr Corbyn has conceded he has made some mistakes in the last year but believes it is time the parliamentary party learn to “love” him.

“I will put it to them that I’ve got a mandate, if I’m elected. I’ll put it to them that the mandate is about the policies I’m trying to put forward,” Mr Corbyn said in an interview with the Guardian.

“Not every dot and comma and crossed t, or whatever. But it is the general direction of the economy and policy. And I’ll invite them to work with us.”

“I’ll rely on the best natures that can come out. A lot of people say lots of things in the heat of the moment. But of course I’ve made mistakes, and of course we need to do better. We certainly can’t carry on as we did,” Mr Corbyn added.

The peace deal includes introductions of elections for some shadow cabinet positions and further involvement of grassroots members in policymaking.

1/8 Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith clash at a leadership hustings in Gateshead, where Mr Smith was scarcely able to answer a question without being booed by Mr Corbyn’s supporters PA

2/8 “Jeremy himself admitted he was seven out of 10 in terms of his faith in the European Union. He said it,” said Mr Smith during his second live debate with Jeremy Corbyn Getty

3/8 Ballot papers are currently due to be sent out on 22 August and returned a month later, with the result being announced at a special Labour conference on 24 September Getty

4/8 Jeremy Corbyn supporters cheer and wave placards as the Labour Leader addresses thousands of supporters in in Liverpool, England Getty

5/8 Labour Party leadership candidate Owen Smith poses for a picture with supporters during a picnic for young members in London Fields, Hackney in London Getty

6/8 The Labour leader has a spring in his step at a leadership rally in Sunderland Screenshot

7/8 Labour leadership contender Owen Smith delivers a speech at the Open University in Milton Keynes, where he promised to reverse Conservative cuts set to leave millions of low paid workers thousands of pounds a year worse off PA

8/8 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has urged Owen Smith to distance himself from those saying they want to split the Labour party Getty

The move comes after Mr Corbyn’s campaign team were criticised for leaking a so-called “hit list” of the most critical Labour MPs.