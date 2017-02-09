Jeremy Corbyn has been widely mocked for tweeting to say the "real fight starts now" after MPs overwhelmingly backed Theresa May's proposal to start Brexit talks.

Mr Corbyn also faced the resignation of key ally Clive Lewis, who quit the shadow Cabinet in order to vote against Article 50.

A total of 52 Labour MPs defied the Labour leader's three line whip to vote against the bill.

MPs backed the prime minister by 494 votes to 122, rejecting nine attempted amendments including one to guarantee the future rights of EU nationals.

"Real fight starts now," Mr Corbyn tweeted. "Over next two years Labour will use every opportunity to ensure Brexit protects jobs, living standards & the economy."

His rallying cry was swiftly mocked on Twitter.

@jeremycorbyn exactly! Everyone knows the real fights starts just after the abject surrender — Sam Vincent (@smavincent) February 8, 2017

@jeremycorbyn No, the fight started months ago. You must have missed all the news coverage. — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 8, 2017

.@jeremycorbyn Too late. You just left the fight battered and bruised & handed the Tories a hard Brexit on a plate. — Chris Emerson (@chris_emerson) February 8, 2017

@jeremycorbyn 'The real fight'?



Bit late for that, Jezza. — James Whatley (@Whatleydude) February 8, 2017

@jeremycorbyn why didn't you start the fight earlier instead of opting for abject surrender? — Andrew Clark (@clarkaw) February 8, 2017

.@jeremycorbyn no, the fight is over now; Labour will no longer have any opportunity to protect jobs, living standards or the economy — Oscar D Torium (@odtorium) February 8, 2017

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called Mr Corbyn "pathetic".

"How?" she asked in a reply to his tweet. "You've just handed the Tories a blank cheque.

"You didn't win a single concession but still voted for the Bill. Pathetic."

Others responded with fury:

@jeremycorbyn What's worse is you took a party with a chance and turned our only opposition into a laughing stock. Shame on you. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 8, 2017

@jeremycorbyn spineless liar. Ashamed to have voted for and supported you previously. RESIGN NOW. — Kieran Brown (@Kierbro) February 8, 2017

.@jeremycorbyn Bit late for all that, isn't it? There is no way of making Brexit work for the UK, and you know it. You have let us down. — Annabel Giles (@Annabel_Giles) February 8, 2017

Others shared GIFs and memes in response to his tweet.

The real fight starts now pic.twitter.com/usBxxvga5Z — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) February 8, 2017

The real fight starts now pic.twitter.com/H1TqTnp7QJ — no (@madeofwasps) February 8, 2017

The real fight starts now. pic.twitter.com/XwvCl3euS7 — Mark Gibbings-Jones (@brokentv) February 8, 2017

The real fight starts here. pic.twitter.com/CSesYVV4c1 — Mark (@MarkyLott) February 8, 2017

Real fight starts now. Over next two years Harold will use every opportunity to ensure this protects jobs, living standards and the economy. pic.twitter.com/QDjmA8ftTm — Jonathan Healey (@SocialHistoryOx) February 8, 2017

The vote puts Ms May on course to trigger Article 50 by her target deadline of early March.