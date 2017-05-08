Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not stand down as Labour leader if the party loses the election.

The veteran MP, who has already survived one attempt to overthrow him during his 20 month-tenure as leader, said he intends to remain in his post even if the party is thrashed in the poll on 8 June.

Labour is bracing itself for a bruising defeat in the election as it trails 16 points behind Theresa May’s Conservatives, according to recent opinion polls.

But while out campaigning in Leamington Spa he told BuzzFeed News: "I was elected leader of this party and I’ll stay leader of this party."

He insisted the criticism and poor poll ratings were not getting to him and he said no matter what he will be “carrying on” after the vote.

Mr Corbyn was reelected on 62 per cent of the vote during the second leadership contest, and considers his support from the grassroots as a mandate to carry on even if his leadership means they lose dozens of seats.

Last month, The Independent reported that party figures close to the leader believed Mr Corbyn will refuse to resign or run in a new leadership contest.

1/42 18 April 2017 Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May PA wire

2/42 18 April 2017 Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election EPA

3/42 18 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election Getty Images

4/42 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation Getty Images

5/42 18 April 2017 Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election Getty

6/42 18 April 2017 A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 Getty Images

7/42 18 April 2017 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase Getty Images

8/42 19 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign PA wire

9/42 19 April 2017 Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

10/42 19 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England Getty Images

11/42 20 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo PA wire

12/42 21 April 2017 Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England Getty Images

13/42 21 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign PA

14/42 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

15/42 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA

16/42 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

17/42 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

18/42 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

19/42 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

20/42 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

21/42 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

22/42 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool Getty Images

23/42 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool Getty

24/42 29 April 2017 A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool Getty Images

25/42 29 April 2017 Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland Getty

26/42 29 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland Getty Images

27/42 29 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London Getty Images

28/42 29 April 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London Reuters

29/42 30 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford Getty

30/42 2 May 2017 Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

31/42 2 May 2017 Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

32/42 2 May 2017 Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London EPA

33/42 2 May 2017 Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election PA

34/42 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

35/42 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate PA Wire

36/42 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

37/42 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

38/42 2 May 2017 A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

39/42 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England Getty Images

40/42 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8 Getty Images

41/42 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Reuters

42/42 2 May 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

Critics of the Labour leader say he wants to cement control of the party in the hands of the hard-left by changing the party rules on nominating leaders.

Mr Corbyn and his allies are aiming to lower the threshold of MPs signatures needed to get onto the ballot paper for the leadership contest.

The rules currently state that they must have the backing of at least 20 per cent of Labour’s MPs and MEPs before they can be put to the wider membership to vote.

Even with the reduced number of Labour MPs expected after the election it will still be hard for a member of the Corbyn wing of the party to get onto the ballot paper as the majority of MPs are against him.

During the second round of the leadership contest, Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) was forced to rule that he could be automatically on the ballot paper as the existing leader because there was no way he could gather the signatures required.

The changes are expected to be put to the party’s annual conference in the autumn.

After the changes have been introduced, some have speculated the Mr Corbyn will step down to make way for a new leader. One possible successor who has been mentioned is shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey.